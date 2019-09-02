Technology / Motors
5 top rules for website images from depositphotos
1 hr ago | Views
Images can be an excellent way of attracting people to your website, and engaging them once they are there. This is because images can help you to promote your products and they can give people insight into your brand. This is the case whether you buy images from providers like Depositphotos or use your own.
However, you can only optimize the effectiveness of images if you use them in the right way. Otherwise, you can waste a lot of time and effort uploading images that do not work as effectively as they should. Here are some of the top rules that you need to pay attention to in order to make sure your images are appropriate and optimized.
Stay relevant
One of the most important things to remember is that you should ensure that the images you use are relevant to your brand and the message you want to get across. This applies whether you buy stock photos or use your own images.
Less is more
While images can enhance a website, they should be used in a thoughtful manner. If you fill your website with an array of different images, it can be distracting to visitors and can interfere with the customer journey. This means that you should be careful not to use too many images without interspersing them with relevant content.
Optimization is important
When using images on your website it's essential to ensure that they are optimized. There are several things that you need to think about.
● The type of image file that you use.
● What names you give to image files.
● What the alt tags that you use should say.
● Adding images to a site map.
Ensure quality across screen size
The aim of your images is to engage with the people who visit your website. This is only likely to happen if the images are clear and look good. You need to make sure that this is the case no matter what device a person uses to view your website.
Images can look different on different sized screens, so you need to spend some time checking the appearance of the images that you choose, on different devices.
Do not forget content
While images can provide the most succinct way of conveying some messages, they should not replace content altogether. This is due to the fact that high quality content is an essential aspect of any website.
This is why you need to create well-thought-out and creative content for your website, as well as choosing images that support the content and are relevant to your brand.
In summary
It's essential that you attract people to your website, and that you keep them engaged. Doing so means that they are more likely to take the actions you need them to, such as completing the purchase process.
Using images in the right way can help you to attract and engage people. In order to do this, it's important that the images are relevant, optimized and used wisely across your website. It's also important that they are accompanied by good content.
However, you can only optimize the effectiveness of images if you use them in the right way. Otherwise, you can waste a lot of time and effort uploading images that do not work as effectively as they should. Here are some of the top rules that you need to pay attention to in order to make sure your images are appropriate and optimized.
Stay relevant
One of the most important things to remember is that you should ensure that the images you use are relevant to your brand and the message you want to get across. This applies whether you buy stock photos or use your own images.
Less is more
While images can enhance a website, they should be used in a thoughtful manner. If you fill your website with an array of different images, it can be distracting to visitors and can interfere with the customer journey. This means that you should be careful not to use too many images without interspersing them with relevant content.
Optimization is important
When using images on your website it's essential to ensure that they are optimized. There are several things that you need to think about.
● What names you give to image files.
● What the alt tags that you use should say.
● Adding images to a site map.
Ensure quality across screen size
The aim of your images is to engage with the people who visit your website. This is only likely to happen if the images are clear and look good. You need to make sure that this is the case no matter what device a person uses to view your website.
Images can look different on different sized screens, so you need to spend some time checking the appearance of the images that you choose, on different devices.
Do not forget content
While images can provide the most succinct way of conveying some messages, they should not replace content altogether. This is due to the fact that high quality content is an essential aspect of any website.
This is why you need to create well-thought-out and creative content for your website, as well as choosing images that support the content and are relevant to your brand.
In summary
It's essential that you attract people to your website, and that you keep them engaged. Doing so means that they are more likely to take the actions you need them to, such as completing the purchase process.
Using images in the right way can help you to attract and engage people. In order to do this, it's important that the images are relevant, optimized and used wisely across your website. It's also important that they are accompanied by good content.
Source - Byo24News