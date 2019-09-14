Latest News Editor's Choice


Is your business' cyber security up to code?

by Staff Writer
Many companies are relying on technology to support their operations. After all, there are various solutions to improve business communications, financial transactions, internal collaborations, and professional networking. As a result, businesses of every size are storing a considerable amount of data on their computers, networks, and servers.

Due to the increased reliance on technology, cybercriminals have developed tactics to gain access to a system to steal or corrupt various company's data.

Unfortunately, their tactics are constantly evolving, which could lead to outdated cybersecurity solutions and more significant business vulnerabilities. To protect your devices and data at all costs, you must assess whether your business's cybersecurity is up to code.
Do You Know the Latest Cybersecurity Threats?

While businesses were once concerned with malicious viruses and trojans, there are now numerous threats organizations need to become aware of to protect their data, finances, and reputation.

To effectively safeguard your operations, you must gain a thorough understanding of modern cybersecurity threats that could potentially damage or destroy your business, such as:

By understanding the most realistic threats to your business, you can introduce the most appropriate cybersecurity solutions into your operations, such as managed secured services and data encryption.

Have You Protected Your Business from Potential Data Leaks?

It doesn't matter if you're running a large or small business, it's likely you are storing a significant amount of data, such as employee information, customer insights, or clients' financial details.

If the information is stolen or exposed, it's possible your company could face serious legal and financial repercussions. It's for this reason that businesses should  invest in cover against cyber liability risks from insurance providers with knowledge of cyber risks, such as Hiscox. As they point out in their annual Cyber Readiness Report, businesses  face disrupted operations,  loss of revenue, damaged reputation, and even a regulatory fine if their cyber security is compromised.

You also must take steps to protect your business from a potential data leak, if you have yet to do so. For example, you could set up a burner email, which is a dummy account your organization can use when signing up to a website or service. It can ultimately protect your real email address and can prevent it from becoming a target for cybercriminals.

Do You Routinely Train Your Staff on Cybersecurity?

Employee negligence is reportedly the most significant cybersecurity risk to US companies. It is, therefore, critical that every member of staff receives cybersecurity training, which can increase their awareness of common threats and tactics. As a result, they will be less likely to fall for a phishing scam or download a malicious file, which could lead to a cyberattack and data breach.
To ensure the importance of cybersecurity remains firmly in your employees' minds, you must aim to provide your staff with six-monthly refresher training, which should also educate your team on the latest threats and defense tactics to safeguard your business.  

It cannot only help your staff to identify a cybersecurity threat before it becomes a reality, but it could also stop your staff from embarking on bad habits, such as:
●    Taking notes on paper
●    Writing login information on post-it notes
●    Leaving sensitive documents on their desks

A small employee mistake can have severe repercussions for your business, which is why you cannot afford to overlook the importance of employee education.

Source - Byo24News

