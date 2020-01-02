Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe government to import electric vehicles

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE government through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) says plans are underway to import battery electric vehicles to save fossil fuel and reduce global warming emissions. Taking advantage of abundant lithium deposits in Zimbabwe, the government through the CMED says plans are on course to import electricity-powered vehicles.

In an interview with Zbc news this Monday, CMED Managing Director, Mr Davison Mhaka said the initiative will go a long way in saving foreign currency for importing fuel.

"Soon we are going to import vehicles which are electrically powered. As CMED we are under government we are going to implement this initiative so that others will copy from us," he said.

He also said this initiative will reduce air pollution through carbon emissions.

"This is also a smart way of conserving our environment through carbon emissions," he added.

Zimbabwe's lithium deposits are second to none in Africa with deposits in Bikita, Goromonzi, and Kamativi. Countries such as Germany, India and the Netherlands are now banning vehicles that run on fossil fuels like diesel and liquefied petroleum.

An electric car is an automobile that is propelled by one or more electric motors, using energy stored in rechargeable batteries. The first practical electric cars were produced in the 1880s. Electric cars were popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century, until advances in internal combustion engines, electric starters in particular, and mass production of cheaper gasoline vehicles led to a decline in the use of electric drive vehicles.

From 2008, a renaissance in electric vehicle manufacturing occurred due to advances in batteries, and the desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Compared with internal combustion engine cars, electric cars are quieter, and have no tailpipe emissions and lower emissions in general.

In January 2019 and updated in April, a Reuters analysis of 29 global automakers concluded that automakers are planning on spending $300 billion over the next 5 to 10 years on electric cars, with 45% of that investment projected to occur in China.

Charging an electric car can be done at a variety of charging stations, these charging stations can be installed in both houses and public areas.

Source - zbc

