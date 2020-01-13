Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Motors

Hottest must-have collectible cars

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
For those that are looking to build a portfolio of collectible cars, you have quite a lot of options that are available to you. In addition, the great thing about this is that you really do not have to break the bank in order to own some of the collectible cars on this list. In fact, you can get them at a much cheaper price at an auction.

In this post, we give you a few ideas on how you can spend your online casinos in America winnings. In fact, we present to you the hottest must-have collectible cars.

1988-91 Honda CRX Si

This is one of the few affordable collectible cars on this list. Back then, a lot of people preferred the sportier version of the car which came with some sharp handling abilities. For about $15,000, you can get this beauty.

2001 Ferrari 360 Modena spider

This sports car is really gorgeous and we really think that the design has aged quite well. For some reason, this car is being preferred more as a vintage collectible. Of course, we all know that Ferraris don't come cheap, even used ones. As a result, expect to part with about $90,000 in order to be an owner of this one.

1995 Ducati 916

This has actually been named one of the most beautiful motorcycles to date. Many motorcycle enthusiasts love it because of its curvaceous cladding, as well as steel aesthetics just like jeu en ligne In order to get this one, you will have to part with not more than $13,000.

1998 Dodge Viper GTS-R.DODGE

We really think this is one of those outrageous sports cars that has ever been made. The styling of this car is quite muscular. However, many people thought that comfort was lacking, as well as sophistication.

1994 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

Back at the time, this car was a bit more stylish than the Golf hatchback. It was compared to this particular car because it's the one that it was based upon. Also, at the time, the car was quite pricy. Now, you will be able to get this car for just $8,000.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

1 hr ago | 178 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

7 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

7 hrs ago | 1135 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

7 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

9 hrs ago | 6965 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

10 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Copper thief arrested

10 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

10 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

10 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

10 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

10 hrs ago | 1540 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

10 hrs ago | 1730 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

10 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

10 hrs ago | 1702 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

10 hrs ago | 1176 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

10 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

10 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

10 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Musona joins Eupen

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

10 hrs ago | 614 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

10 hrs ago | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days