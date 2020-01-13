Technology / Motors
Hottest must-have collectible cars
For those that are looking to build a portfolio of collectible cars, you have quite a lot of options that are available to you. In addition, the great thing about this is that you really do not have to break the bank in order to own some of the collectible cars on this list. In fact, you can get them at a much cheaper price at an auction.
In this post, we give you a few ideas on how you can spend your online casinos in America winnings. In fact, we present to you the hottest must-have collectible cars.
1988-91 Honda CRX Si
This is one of the few affordable collectible cars on this list. Back then, a lot of people preferred the sportier version of the car which came with some sharp handling abilities. For about $15,000, you can get this beauty.
2001 Ferrari 360 Modena spider
This sports car is really gorgeous and we really think that the design has aged quite well. For some reason, this car is being preferred more as a vintage collectible. Of course, we all know that Ferraris don't come cheap, even used ones. As a result, expect to part with about $90,000 in order to be an owner of this one.
1995 Ducati 916
This has actually been named one of the most beautiful motorcycles to date. Many motorcycle enthusiasts love it because of its curvaceous cladding, as well as steel aesthetics. In order to get this one, you will have to part with not more than $13,000.
1998 Dodge Viper GTS-R.DODGE
We really think this is one of those outrageous sports cars that has ever been made. The styling of this car is quite muscular. However, many people thought that comfort was lacking, as well as sophistication.
1994 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
Back at the time, this car was a bit more stylish than the Golf hatchback. It was compared to this particular car because it's the one that it was based upon. Also, at the time, the car was quite pricy. Now, you will be able to get this car for just $8,000.
