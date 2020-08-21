Technology / Motors
How to communicate during the time of crisis?
During this fast-moving and far-reaching pandemic, marketing products and services seem like an almost impossible task to the brands. With a drastic change in the focus of attention and lifestyles, brands now need to play a meaningful role in the customers' lives.
They need to ensure that apart from marketing products and services, they are also addressing the COVID-19 pandemic head-on. Their prime motive should be to further conversation and provide genuine support to the target audience and the community overall.
So the main question is how to communicate during the time of crisis? You see, people around the globe are connected over social media. Facebook itself has registered a growth of 70% since March 2020. It indicates that consumers have turned to social media for lessening the whereabouts of their favorite brands.
Brands can effectively use social media platforms to connect and communicate with their audience. Here are some crucial social media marketing tips for the brands that wish to make a difference during these pandemic times through their marketing strategies.
Humanize the Brand
Turning a deaf ear towards what is happening in the world or taking it casually, can prove to be lethal for a brand. A new-age brand lives for and with its consumers. It should take some time out to communicate by expressing and acknowledging what people are going through.
Also, showing concern about its staff members, continuing product promotions will make the brand more humane. Marketers can take some cues from the business owner and celebrity, Kristen Cavallari. She showed the world that she would continue to market products as she needs to take care of her employees.
Evaluate Language and Imagery
You see, COVID-19 has drastically changed the marketing landscape. The world is going through difficult times, and consumers are left with nothing but to spend time on social media platforms. Brands who wish to establish healthy communication should ensure that they are sending the right message to their audience.
They need to evaluate their content, imagery, and language for the best outcomes. Visit www.videocreek.com/make/slideshow-maker and edit the content accordingly. Here are some tips to filter their content.
- Avoid posting visuals or videos of people touching each other and of crowded places.
- Reframe content that signifies immediate and close interaction. Reconsider taglines like hand in hand, getting close day by day, and so on.
- Reschedule content timelines and marketing programs.
- Decide what needs to be paused at the moment.
- Push strategies that should be prioritized.
Consistency is the Key
You see, brands that adapt to the changing environment and reflect it in their marketing strategies tend to stay longer in the competition. Therefore, they should stay in constant touch with their target audience.
If the business and products of a brand are not aligned with the current pandemic requirements, it should remodel its business plans accordingly. For instance, a restaurant can do some temporary renovations and offer rooms for the people who wish to isolate themselves from others.
Offering discounts will prove to be a masterstroke in these times. All this should be done while maintaining a smooth communication. Keep the consumers posted about the latest brand development, ask their whereabouts, and explain the future strategies.
Avoid Capitalizing on the Crisis
The brands must maintain an empathetic approach during the time of crises. In other words, capitalizing on COVID-19 can backfire them badly. The pandemic is affecting consumers in different ways. Therefore, marketers should avoid sharing any content that will hurt the feelings of their target audience.
Marketers should also remember that highlighting COVID-19 in every post is not necessary. But showing empathy for the people suffering from it is more important. Use the invitation maker and create some fun and happy content to cheer your audience. Some tips for the marketers here are:
- Communicate regarding the change in store timings, closures, or social distance norms.
- Avoid being an alarmist. Post content that does not trigger panic in the customers.
- Many people have become jobless due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Marketers must ensure that their posts are humble and encouraging.
- Going for sale taglines that highlight COVID-19 is not a good idea during this crisis.
Spread Positivity
A responsible brand is the one that creates brand awareness by spreading positivity in society. During a crisis, brands should focus on creating organic value for its customers. Understanding the plight of sufferers and aligning the brand goals to COVID-19 can create and spread positivity among the consumers.
It does not mean that the marketers have to strip the brand of emotions. Keeping a subtle communication with decent imagery can do the magic. Brands must showcase their humane side to create a strong bond with the consumers. Just create a feeling that we all are in this together, and this too shall pass one day.
Seek Help and Suggestions
Showcasing the sensitive side of a brand during a crisis is an effective way of communicating with the target audience. You see, every business is going through a financial crunch during this time. Despite struggling with production, supply, and employees, they are putting up a brave front for its consumers.
Marketers can upload meaningful posts asking for recommendations and suggestions for its future course of action. In other words, by showing the vulnerable side of the brand, marketers can keep their customers engaged for a longer time.
- Ask how the consumers would they like to see their favorite brand post COVID-19
- Encourage the audience to pour some valuable suggestions regarding safety measures and home deliveries.
Marketers should focus on how their brand will create value in the time of crisis. Ideally, the in-depth knowledge and sincere concern towards the customers will be the game changers of this pandemic. The bond they built with the audience during this time will endure long past the crisis.
Constant communication is the only way in which brands can earn the trust of their audience. They must take every possible step in knowing, meeting, and fulfilling consumer needs. One-on-one interactions, tips to make money online, live sessions, quizzes, and best tips are some creative ideas to keep the audience hooked to their seats.
Marketers should focus on how their brand will create value in the time of crisis. Ideally, the in-depth knowledge and sincere concern towards the customers will be the game changers of this pandemic. The bond they built with the audience during this time will endure long past the crisis.
Source - Byo24News