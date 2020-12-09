Five-star Euro NCAP rating for the award-winning New Land Rover Defender 110

Technology / Motors

Emergency Braking - Designed to detect if a potential frontal collision with another vehicle may occur and displays a forward alert to warn the driver to brake. If the driver doesn't respond, the vehicle will deploy emergency braking to reduce the severity of the possible impact.

- Designed to detect if a potential frontal collision with another vehicle may occur and displays a forward alert to warn the driver to brake. If the driver doesn't respond, the vehicle will deploy emergency braking to reduce the severity of the possible impact. Blind Spot Assist† - A flashing icon in the appropriate wing mirror helpsalerts the driver to obstacles in, or quickly approaching, your blind spot.

- A flashing icon in the appropriate wing mirror helpsalerts the driver to obstacles in, or quickly approaching, your blind spot. 3D Surround Camera† - Assists the driver during low-speed manoeuvres using advanced camera technology to provide a 3D view of Defender in its environment on the central Pivi Pro display.

- Assists the driver during low-speed manoeuvres using advanced camera technology to provide a 3D view of Defender in its environment on the central Pivi Pro display. Clear Exit Monitor † - Helps warn of a possible threat when preparing to open any door from the inside using sensors in the bumper to monitor approaching traffic.

† - Helps warn of a possible threat when preparing to open any door from the inside using sensors in the bumper to monitor approaching traffic. Adaptive Cruise Control† - Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the vehicle ahead stops, the technology will bring the vehicle to a smooth halt.

- Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the vehicle ahead stops, the technology will bring the vehicle to a smooth halt. Driver Condition Monitor - Designed to sense driver fatigue by monitoring steering, brake and accelerator inputs to provide alerts when tiredness is detected.

- Designed to sense driver fatigue by monitoring steering, brake and accelerator inputs to provide alerts when tiredness is detected. Lane Keep Assist - Helps to detect unintentional lane drift and applies corrective counter-steering to maintain lane position.

- Helps to detect unintentional lane drift and applies corrective counter-steering to maintain lane position. Rear Collision Monitor† - If a vehicle approaching from behind is not slowing down, the vehicle will attempt to alert the approaching driver by automatically flashing the hazard lights.

- If a vehicle approaching from behind is not slowing down, the vehicle will attempt to alert the approaching driver by automatically flashing the hazard lights. Rear Traffic Monitor† - Designed to warn of vehicles, pedestrians or other hazards approaching from either side - particularly useful when reversing out of a parking bay.

- Designed to warn of vehicles, pedestrians or other hazards approaching from either side - particularly useful when reversing out of a parking bay. Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter - Informs the driver of the current speed limit and adjusts the vehicle speed when entering new speed limit zones automatically.

- Informs the driver of the current speed limit and adjusts the vehicle speed when entering new speed limit zones automatically. Wade Sensing - Ultrasonic sensors in the door mirrors provide real-time information about the water depth when wading.

- Ultrasonic sensors in the door mirrors provide real-time information about the water depth when wading. eCall+ : System is designed to send an automatic message to an emergency call centre in case of a crash or collision, which includes additional location information and the number of seat belts in use.

: System is designed to send an automatic message to an emergency call centre in case of a crash or collision, which includes additional location information and the number of seat belts in use. Multi Collision Brake : Automatically applies the brakes to prevent or mitigate a subsequent impact when the vehicle has been involved in a collision of sufficient severity.

*Euro NCAP tested a right-hand drive Land Rover Defender 110 2.0 diesel SE. Market spec and availability will vary, check with your local authorised Retailer.



**EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style. All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU-WLTP (TEL) Combined



†Available as Options: Rear Collision monitor, Blind Spot assist, 3D Surround camera, Clear Exit monitor, Adaptive cruise control, Rear Collision monitor, Rear Traffic monitor

South Africa, 9 December 2020 - The award-winning New Land Rover Defender 110* has earned another five-star review - this time from the safety experts at Euro NCAP. Land Rover's most capable and durable model ever has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of test results.The Defender combines state-of-the-art assisting technologies with an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes. Clever technologies available on Defender include Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor†.Six airbags are designed to protect the driver and passengers, while up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available. New Defender scored 85 per cent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 per cent for Safety Assist and achieved a 71 per cent score for Vulnerable Road Users on its way to a five-star overall rating.Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "From the moment we started creating the New Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users. We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver's experience. It's an incredible honour to receive this recognition from Euro NCAP who have endorsed our New Defender with their five-star rating."Euro NCAP tested a New Defender 110, but the tough 4x4 family also includes the compact Defender 90 derivative. Following its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, Land Rover has experienced unprecedented demand for the new 4x4. This has been matched with critical acclaim - New Defender has already won 28 international awards.Since its debut, Land Rover has also introduced its fuel efficient range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines with mild hybrid technology and its advanced P400e plug-in hybrid. This provides an all-electric range of up to 43km and CO2emissions as low as 74g/km**.Land Rover has also introduced the X-Dynamic specification, available on both Defender 90 and 110. It provides a selection of exterior and interior design elements reflecting the 4x4's immense capability and ensuring it stands out from the crowd.The comprehensive range of advanced driver assistance technologies available on Defender includes*: