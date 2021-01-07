Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Motors

How to buy a New Car - Guide

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Buying a new car is not as easy as playing Aussie online pokies games. Rather, the former involves a lot of things that you will need to know if you are serious about getting new wheels. We are going to share with you the steps that you can take to make sure you get a good deal if you want a good car.
 
Sometimes you need to be patient for you to get a good thing. Avoid being hasty especially when it comes to buying a car. On that note, lets walk you through with the best guide on how to buy a new car.

Get Discount Car Prices
If you are into real money online blackjack gambling, we are sure that you are aware of bankroll management. The same tactic is useful when you are buying a new car. You need to save money and look for good cars that will be available on discount prices.

Several car dealers will be competing to offer you the best price on discount of the car that you want. Therefore, be smart enough to do your research and secure a car that comes with a good deal and good perks.

Have a look at 5-7 car prices from different dealers that will enable you to make a resounding decision when it comes getting a good car.

Understand the Car Prices
It's true that car prices sometimes are very confusing. Therefore, if that's the case, you will need to focus and have a real understanding of the car prices.

It's obvious that car prices are different and it is up to you to make a decision and get the one that is within your budget. Sometimes you might attempt to stretch yourself and get something that you can't afford. If that's your worry, then it is fine to get the car and pay in instalments. Some car dealers will offer you that option.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

36 mins ago | 224 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

48 mins ago | 138 Views

The best sports in the World

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

1 hr ago | 129 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

All hope is not lost

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1194 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

3 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

7 hrs ago | 1187 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

7 hrs ago | 3349 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

7 hrs ago | 1633 Views

BCC workers down tools

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

7 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

7 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

More floods predicted

7 hrs ago | 546 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police call off search for bodies

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

7 hrs ago | 159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days