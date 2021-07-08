Technology / Motors
Help with desktop application development

Compared to other industry sectors like travel where the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the revenues of businesses and job opportunities, there are plenty of opportunities available for competent programmers online and offline. Hence many students are opting for computer science courses in school and college, since it will be easier to find suitable jobs which pay well. They get admission to the local colleges or take online courses to improve their programming skills, The duration of these courses will vary, some are four year courses, while in other cases, the programming courses are of shorter duration.
The student will be taught the various aspects of program online or offline by the teacher who is conducting. The student will be taught the different programming language he is likely to use when he will get a job or other work. The programming teacher will usually teach the students the main aspects of the programming language, the syntax , how to write and compile code. If there are any troubleshooting tools or debugging tools available, the students will also be provided information. Usually students are taught multiple programming languages to improve the opportunities available.
However, the programming tutors and teachers realize that the companies hiring the computer science students are mainly interested in the coding skills of the students, their ability to write correct code, quickly and accurately without any logical, syntax errors so that desktop applications and other software can be developed. Hence the students are given programming assignments which they are expected to complete and submit. If the student is facing any problem writing or debugging the programming code which he has written, he can contact programminggeeks for help, since it has a large number of trained and experienced programmers.
Though smartphone usage has increased, most medium and large companies continue to use desktops extensively in their offices, factories and business premises due to data security concerns. So most of the software or applications used by businesses are running on desktops. Hence most colleges and programming courses are asking the students to develop desktop application as part of their programming homework or programming project, often in C++. While some students have a passion for programming, and are able to easily develop the desktop applications, others may face problems.
Some students may face a problem while compiling the code due to syntax errors, in other cases there is a problem in the logic. Often it is difficult for a person to spot the errors he or she is making especially if the person is very tired or is not mentally alert. In this case, instead of wasting more time to troubleshooting the programming code for the desktop application, it is better to get help from the experienced programmers online. The programmers have written and reviewed the software code for a large number of applications, so they are usually able to identify and fix the errors quickly. They can also help the student in improving his coding skills, which will help in preventing similar programming problems in future and improve his grades.
Source - Byo24News