GWM Tanks invade Zimbabwe

Technology / Motors

by Andrew Muzamhindo

AS Zimbabwe's automotive landscape continues to evolve, the vehicle that has captured my attention, as well as that of driving enthusiasts, is the GWM Tank 500. It has invaded Zimbabwe, courtesy of Zimoco.Last week on Wednesday, I received an invitation to experience the GWM Tank 500. Admit, something is catchy about telling your friends and colleagues, "I drive a tank".This formidable SUV, hailing from the Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors (GWM), has garnered significant buzz for its striking design, impressive performance, and comprehensive array of features. In this article, we delve into the nuances of the Tank 500, offering a comprehensive review that caters to the discerning tastes of Zimbabwean drivers.Exterior designThe exterior of this vehicle is a captivating fusion of ruggedness and elegance.The GWM Tank 500 commands attention with its bold and muscular exterior design. From the imposing front grille adorned with the GWM emblem to the chiselled body lines that exude a sense of power and dynamism, this SUV leaves an indelible impression.The robust stance, accentuated by the elevated ride height and large alloy wheels, hints at the vehicle's off-road capabilities, while the sleek LED headlights and taillights lend a touch of contemporary sophistication.Interior ambianceThe interior is the epitome of luxury and comfort, with meticulous craftsmanship.The Tank 500's meticulously crafted interior seamlessly blends luxury and functionality as soon as you step inside.The cabin exudes a premium ambiance, with high-quality materials and attention to detail evident in every aspect.From the plush leather upholstery to the intuitive layout of the dashboard and controls, the Tank 500 ensures a comfortable and ergonomic driving experience.PerformanceThis beast unleashes the power of a Biturbo V6 engine.I took it for a spin around Sam Levy Village. It will rival the Land Cruiser 300 series in terms of ride comfort and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).Under the hood, the GWM Tank 500 packs a potent punch with its 3.0-litre biturbo V6 engine.This powerplant delivers an exhilarating 265 kilowatts of power and a robust 500 Newton-meters of torque, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a mere 7.9 seconds.Whether conquering challenging terrain or cruising effortlessly on the open road, the Tank 500 promises an adrenaline-fueled driving experience that will leave petrol heads craving for more.Off-road prowessThis vehicle can handle the toughest terrain in comfort. While the Tank 500 exudes a refined on-road presence, its true capabilities shine when venturing off the beaten path.With an advanced four-wheel-drive system, locking differentials, and a robust suspension setup, this SUV effortlessly navigates even the most challenging terrains.Whether navigating rugged mountain trails or traversing sandy dunes, the Tank 500 delivers uncompromising performance and stability, ensuring a thrilling adventure for off-road enthusiasts.Safety and technologyPrioritising occupant protection and convenience! GWM has spared no effort in equipping the Tank 500 with an array of advanced safety and technological features.From cutting-edge driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, to state-of-the-art infotainment and connectivity options, this SUV ensures a seamless and securedriving experience.Additionally, the Tank 500 boasts a comprehensive suite of passive safety features, including multiple airbags and a rigid body structure, providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.Pricing and availabilityThis beast is now available in Zimbabwe through Zimoco. One of the most compelling aspects of the GWM Tank 500 is its attractive pricing, which makes it an enticing proposition for Zimbabwean drivers seeking a blend of luxury, performance, and capability.With a starting price of approximately US$85 000, this SUV offers exceptional value for money, particularly when considering its comprehensive feature set and impressive specifications. It comes with a two-year warranty/100 000 km.Comparison with competitionThere is no doubt that you will stand out in the crowd. When compared to competitors' offerings in the Zimbabwean market, the GWM Tank 500 emerges as a formidable contender.Its striking design, powerful engine options, and an extensive list offeatures set it apart from the competition, positioning it as a compelling choice for those seeking a unique and capable SUV that delivers on both style and substance.Quality and reliabilityFor years, I have been saying that the Chinese are taking over the world vehicle industry slowly but surely. They are coming up with world- beating products.Whenever I attended launches, traditional manufacturers would rebuff me, saying we were not in the same market category as the Chinese.Little did they know that the Chinese were attacking their market, and over the years they would gain significantly and, at times, offer better products at a cheaper price.This is one of the cases to point out.While some may harbour preconceptions about the quality and reliability of Chinese-made vehicles, the GWM Tank 500 aims to dispel these notions.With stringent quality control measures and adherence to global automotive standards, GWM has demonstrated its commitment to producing vehicles that meet the highest expectations of consumers worldwide.As the brand continues to gain traction in Zimbabwe, the Tank 500 serves as a testament to the automaker's dedication to craftsmanship and dependability.Ownership experienceZimoco offers comprehensive after-sales support. Recognising the importance of after-sales support, GWM has established a robust network of authorised service centres across Southern Africa.Zimoco represents GWM in Zimbabwe. Trained professionals, well- versed in the intricacies of the Tank 500, at these facilities, ensure owners receive prompt and efficient service, whether it is routine maintenance or addressing potential issues that may arise.Customisation optionsYou can spice up your tank to suit your taste. For those seeking to personalise their Tank 500, GWM offers a range of customisation options, allowing owners to truly make the vehicle their own.From exterior accessories, such as roof racks and side steps, to interior enhancements like premium audio systems and bespoke upholstery, the possibilities are endless. This level of customisation ensures that each Tank 500 reflects the unique style and preferences of its owner.Environmental considerationsThe world is now embracing sustainable mobility. In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, GWM has taken steps to ensure that the Tank 500 adheres to stringent emissions standards and incorporates eco-friendly technologies.In addition to delivering exhilarating performance, the Biturbo V6 engine optimises fuel efficiency, thereby reducing the vehicle's carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.My decisionThis vehicle redefines the SUV experience in Zimbabwe.The GWM Tank 500 is a remarkable addition to the Zimbabwean automotive landscape, offering a compelling blend of style, performance, and capability that is sure to captivate driving enthusiasts.With its striking design, powerful engine options, and comprehensive feature set, this SUV sets a new benchmark in the highly competitive SUV segment.As the Tank 500 continues to gain traction in the market, it serves as a testament to GWM's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, redefining the SUV experience for Zimbabwean drivers.SpecificationsLength, width, height- mm -: 5078, 1934, 1905 ,Wheelbase: 2850Engine: 2.0TTransmission: 9HATEmission standard: Euro VSeaters: 7Max Power: 255 kWMax Torque: 648 NmDriveline: 4WDFuel Tank size: 75 litres----------andrew@muzamhindo.com.