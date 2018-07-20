Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

Two important factors to consider before installing solar panels

by Agencies
20 Jul 2018 at 09:25hrs | Views
Image: Pixabay.com
Green living is all the rage these days. With more focus being given to the destruction of the environment, people who are conscious about how they impact nature are finding ways to lessen their carbon footprint. However, they are still a minority compared with the larger worldwide population that still rely on traditional methods of producing and using energy that is not only harmful to the environment but is also not sustainable.

Solar power is ubiquitous in a way that it is, in fact, sustainable and clean, but wider use of this technology is yet to be realised. Nevertheless, many countries around the world, especially Australia have made exciting strides in terms of its use. The Queensland state, for example, is considered to be a world leader due to the sheer number of households and commercial establishments that have converted to solar power use.

It is true that solar power systems have become more affordable, but the initial investment is still significant if you are looking at how much an average household would be willing to spend. How do you know if adopting solar power is the best choice for your home?

The amount of electricity used

The primary determining factor for whether or not solar power is a good choice for your home is to start by knowing these two things: how much electricity you use, and what time of the day you use the most electricity.

When you do consider a solar installation, the energy generated by the panels will be allocated first for major appliances and any excess is returned to the grid. By means of a feed-in tariff, you will be paid for the energy exported to the grid. Sounds good, right? But it is, in fact, more cost-effective to use the energy you produce than export it to the grid. This brings you to consider the next point, which is the time of day you use the most electricity.

In general, homes that use the most electricity during the day, which is when your solar panels are generating energy, can realise an earlier return on investment for installing solar panels. In as little as three years, these homes can already get around 20-25% return on the investment.

On the other hand, if your home is generally empty during the day because you are at work, a solar power system may pay you back in savings after seven to ten years. Nevertheless, you will still get around 10-12% back from your investment.

Collect information

When determining how much energy you use, a more reliable data measurement is every half-hour of electricity used. To collect this information for a few weeks, you can buy an energy monitor. Once you have the information, you can use it to get a quote and determine the size of the solar system that will give you the highest amount of savings.

There are a number of reputable solar installers who can help you with choosing a solar panel system that suits your home. Check online solar quotes to find out more about the advantages of switching to solar power.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2005 nissan navara

Shoe covering, accessories

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Morningside 3beds $120 000

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

58 mins ago | 781 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4326 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 892 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1119 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2186 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days