Technology / Other
The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games
4 hrs ago | Views
It is estimated that over 42 million people from around the world visit the bright lights of Las Vegas every year as part of their holidays. Still considered by many as the gambling capital of the world, even with the rapid rise in popularity of Macau, the 45 casinos located in the Las Vegas Strip area are dominating the landscape. With thousands of card tables, roulette tables and slot machines available in a relatively small area, we have decided to count down the top four casinos with the most slot games available in their halls.
The funny thing is that all of these game variants can be found nowadays in some of the most established online casino and bingo sites reviewed on BingoFind.com without having to leave the comfort of your home. But if you happen to be making your way to the West Coast of the USA, here are some of the best options for you.
The funny thing is that all of these game variants can be found nowadays in some of the most established online casino and bingo sites reviewed on BingoFind.com without having to leave the comfort of your home. But if you happen to be making your way to the West Coast of the USA, here are some of the best options for you.
- Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
- MGM Grand Casino
- Aria Las Vegas
- Bellagio Resort and Casino
Source - Byo24News