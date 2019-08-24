Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games

by Staff Writer
4 hrs ago | Views
It is estimated that over 42 million people from around the world visit the bright lights of Las Vegas every year as part of their holidays. Still considered by many as the gambling capital of the world, even with the rapid rise in popularity of Macau, the 45 casinos located in the Las Vegas Strip area are dominating the landscape. With thousands of card tables, roulette tables and slot machines available in a relatively small area, we have decided to count down the top four casinos with the most slot games available in their halls.

The funny thing is that all of these game variants can be found nowadays in some of the most established online casino and bingo sites reviewed on BingoFind.com without having to leave the comfort of your home. But if you happen to be making your way to the West Coast of the USA, here are some of the best options for you.

  1. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
With over 1,200 slot games to choose from, featuring both single-game and linked wide-area progressive jackpot games, the variety is so immense that it caters to all levels of bankrolls. If you are a high-roller, a dedicated cage for High Limit slots, will elevate your gaming experience to another level. Some of their most popular titles include the likes of Wheel of Fortune, Monte Carlo, Megabucks, Blazin’7s and Super Spin.

  1. MGM Grand Casino
Another casino that has well over a thousand slot machines, this one has been the location of some big wins over the years. In December 2013, the Megabucks game paid out over $12 million to a movie executive, while in August 2014 a New Hampshire couple hit the Lion’s Share progressive jackpot to the tune of $2.4 million. Miracles can happen to everyone at MGM since players can bet from as little as 1 cent all the way to $1,000 per spin.

  1. Aria Las Vegas
The Aria Resort and Casino was named by CNN Travel as the best casino for slots. With close to two thousand machines, including popular titles such as The Simpsons, Anchorman, Wheel of Fortune 3D and Walking Dead, and home to the SPIN High Limit Room designed by Peter Marino, there’s a reason why this one is so high up on our list. When it comes to some of the biggest progressive jackpot wins at the Aria, the IGT developed Megabucks was the culprit this time too. In January 2011, a woman took home more than $12 million after betting just $6 and then three months later, in April of the same year, a lucky player scooped $10.6 million.

  1. Bellagio Resort and Casino
The slot selection at the Bellagio is unrivaled, that’s why this casino is sitting pretty at the top of our list. There are more than 2,300 slot games to choose from and their legendary slot tournaments have prizes ranging from $100k to well over $2 million. One of the biggest slot wins on record at the Bellagio is the one which occurred in February 2012 when a U.S Marine hit Bally’s Money Vault Millionaires Seven slot for a cool $2.8 million.
Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government pays funeral company USD$400 million to supply fertiliser?

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Ministry of Finance in USD$3 billion command agriculture scam

31 mins ago | 139 Views

Ramaphosa's 'funder' in controversial accident

2 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Is Mnangagwa blind to reality?

4 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Fadzayi Mahere writes on the Education Bill

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

David Coltart rejects Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University

5 hrs ago | 3276 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya granted bail

5 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Mnangagwa's advisors condemn attack on Coltart by police

6 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Revisiting the power situation

6 hrs ago | 1262 Views

'Mnangagwa given deadline to vacate office as Zimbabwe President'

7 hrs ago | 12563 Views

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

8 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

8 hrs ago | 971 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

8 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

8 hrs ago | 501 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

8 hrs ago | 698 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Food relief for urban poor

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

9 hrs ago | 4461 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

10 hrs ago | 4853 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

16 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Police State

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

17 hrs ago | 1442 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

17 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

17 hrs ago | 615 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bosso stumble

20 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

20 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days