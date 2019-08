The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games

Technology / Other

It is estimated that over 42 million people from around the world visit the bright lights of Las Vegas every year as part of their holidays. Still considered by many as the gambling capital of the world, even with the rapid rise in popularity of Macau, the 45 casinos located in the Las Vegas Strip area are dominating the landscape. With thousands of card tables, roulette tables and slot machines available in a relatively small area, we have decided to count down the top four casinos with the most slot games available in their halls.The funny thing is that all of these game variants can be found nowadays in some of the most established online casino and bingo sites reviewed on BingoFind.com without having to leave the comfort of your home. But if you happen to be making your way to the West Coast of the USA, here are some of the best options for you.With over 1,200 slot games to choose from, featuring both single-game and linked wide-area progressive jackpot games, the variety is so immense that it caters to all levels of bankrolls. If you are a high-roller, a dedicated cage for High Limit slots, will elevate your gaming experience to another level. Some of their most popular titles include the likes of Wheel of Fortune, Monte Carlo, Megabucks, Blazin’7s and Super Spin.Another casino that has well over a thousand slot machines, this one has been the location of some big wins over the years. In December 2013, the Megabucks game paid out over $12 million to a movie executive, while in August 2014 a New Hampshire couple hit the Lion’s Share progressive jackpot to the tune of $2.4 million. Miracles can happen to everyone at MGM since players can bet from as little as 1 cent all the way to $1,000 per spin.The Aria Resort and Casino was named by CNN Travel as the best casino for slots. With close to two thousand machines, including popular titles such as The Simpsons, Anchorman, Wheel of Fortune 3D and Walking Dead, and home to the SPIN High Limit Room designed by Peter Marino, there’s a reason why this one is so high up on our list. When it comes to some of the biggest progressive jackpot wins at the Aria, the IGT developed Megabucks was the culprit this time too. In January 2011, a woman took home more than $12 million after betting just $6 and then three months later, in April of the same year, a lucky player scooped $10.6 million.The slot selection at the Bellagio is unrivaled, that’s why this casino is sitting pretty at the top of our list. There are more than 2,300 slot games to choose from and their legendary slot tournaments have prizes ranging from $100k to well over $2 million. One of the biggest slot wins on record at the Bellagio is the one which occurred in February 2012 when a U.S Marine hit Bally’s Money Vault Millionaires Seven slot for a cool $2.8 million.