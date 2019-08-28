Technology / Other
Why are there no WWE casino games?
Thousands of people tune into every WWE event to watch their favorite wrestlers battle it out in the ring. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world, feature more than 500 live and televised events a year. With millions of fans, WWE has expanded into various markets, including real estate and movies. Why are there no WWE casino games? Find out by reading the rest of the article below.
Merchandise
A lot of WWE revenue comes from merchandising. It is believed that any item could sell as long as it has a WWE logo. Fans are drawn to the merchandise with their favorite wrestlers, such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Mickie James. The organization has not faced any difficulty selling their merchandise.
Adult Entertainment
Vince McMahon is a business-savvy professional. However, he is not keen on the idea of advancing into the casino industry because it is all about adults. McMahon is more about family-oriented entertainment. This could be one of the reasons why he is not interested in seeing the WWE logo on slot machines. Even if you are playing Situs Poker online or in a brick-and-mortar casino, you should not expect to see a slot machine featuring the WWE wrestlers.
Negotiating Power
While you're at it, you should know that the WWE has a lot of negotiating power. This is one of the biggest companies in the world. WWE events do exceptionally well everywhere. Whether the wrestlers are in India, Japan, or America, you can guarantee that the tickets are going to be sold out. Well, the WWE heads know it. And, they have gotten the big head. They're not willing to come to the table without a favorable offer from the casinos. So far, they haven't found an offer that suits their fancy.
Vince
One thing to note is that Vince has a stranglehold on the WWE. He doesn't allow anything to happen without his approval in advance. This is one of the main reasons that you're not going to find any WWE casino games right now. Vince doesn't like the idea right now. Therefore, it isn't going to happen. His opinion might change though. After all, he might wake up when he finds out how much money he could make from this type of venture.
Child-Friendly
Another thing to remember is that the WWE tries to provide consumers with family-friendly entertainment. This is why they do not show as much blood. It also stops them from using profane language on television. Well, this is another reason that there are no WWE casino games. The company doesn't believe that gambling meshes well with their image. If they were more adult-oriented, you would probably see WWE casino games. However, the company is not.
It attracts a younger fan base and this is why they haven't felt the need to team up with casinos yet.
Summary
At the end of the day, the WWE has become a force in the sports and entertainment industries. World Wrestling Entertainment isn't going anywhere anytime soon. You can guarantee that. Is there a possibility that the company will team up with a casino in the future? Anything can happen. However, the chances of that happening seem bleak at this point. If you're a fan of the WWE, you'll end up being required to play other games. Keep your fingers crossed and you might get lucky in the future.
Source - Byo24News