Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
To say that the online casino sector has come a long way over the past 10 years or so is an understatement. When you look at the figures around this industry, it is clear to see. In 2015, for example, the online gaming industry globally was worth around $40bn, and this is expected to hit $60bn by 2020. More US states are starting to allow online casinos to operate. The best NJ online gambling sites show this to be true, and the US explosion in this area could help to propel the whole industry to new heights. Of course, online gaming is also very popular across Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.

One major factor behind the rise of online casino play around the continent has been the technology that powers the online platforms themselves. This has developed greatly over time to offer more to players when they log on to enjoy their favourite casino games. From faster internet connections to more sophisticated back-end coding, tech has helped online operators to offer a more rewarding experience to players. This in turn has brought more people into the online gambling sector across Arica and the whole world.  

Which areas within online casinos have benefited the most from developing tech?

The whole experience and look

This may sound overly simplistic, but it really is just the whole feel and look of online casinos that have been affected positively by technology. If you were to look at one of the first online operators and compare it to a modern one, the difference would be enormous. Modern online sites are much faster and responsive thanks to the technology they are based on offering quicker processing speeds. Modern server tech also allows sites to run faster and give a better playing experience to users.

Advances in web design and the packages that are used to create platforms and websites have also helped a lot. Modern casino sites look much slicker and inviting with sharper colours, easy-to-use layouts and a look that is more pleasing to the eye. Modern web design software such as Adobe Dreamweaver offers much more to developers now than they had access to in the past.

Online casino games

This is another area where tech has helped online casinos to offer much more over time. A great example is live dealer games, which many online sites carry now. These allow you to play with a real-life dealer but still from the comfort of your own home. As such, this has allowed online casinos to offer more to players and attract in new people. Of course, this is all done with next-gen web and internet technology and would be impossible to offer without this tech support in place.

The regular online casino games that sites carry now have also benefited from ever-progressing technology over time. Online slot games are a classic case in point - the latest ones such as Quickspin’s Sticky Bandits are light years ahead of the first batch to come out. Increased processing speeds inside modern computing devices mean that game developers now can pack so much more into them. The more advanced tools they use to build games with also allow them to create titles with stunning sound, an immersive feel and awesome graphics.

Mobile gaming

With over four billion mobile phone users around the globe, this area within tech has helped online play to explode and attract many more players. The sheer convenience of being able to play anywhere, anytime has brought people into online gaming who might not have bothered before. It offers an easy and fun way to stay amused, which is where the appeal lies for many.

Security

Another aspect of online casinos where tech has had a big impact is security. Cybercrime is a big concern now, which means that casinos must do all that they can to combat it. The latest tech solutions such as next-gen server firewalls and SSL website encryption help them to do just that. This is also being seen by some online casinos accepting digital cryptocurrencies as a payment method. These currencies are more secure to use than standard ones due to no personal or transaction details being kept on the casino site.

Where to next for tech in the online gambling sector?

The question for many people involved with this industry is where tech might take it next. Perhaps the surest bet to make would be on virtual reality making a massive splash soon. This would put players inside the action and make online play more like the real thing. With ever-more sophisticated games also coming out and other tech-backed innovations such as augmented reality set to be used, it will be an interesting time ahead for the online gaming industry.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

9 mins ago | 13 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

29 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

44 mins ago | 38 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

45 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

46 mins ago | 20 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

57 mins ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

58 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

59 mins ago | 115 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 90 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 37 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 26 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 50 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

1 hr ago | 178 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

5 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 995 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4108 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2219 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7725 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5680 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1697 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6302 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

13 hrs ago | 5969 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days