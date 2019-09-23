Technology / Other
How has technology affected the online casino sector?
To say that the online casino sector has come a long way over the past 10 years or so is an understatement. When you look at the figures around this industry, it is clear to see. In 2015, for example, the online gaming industry globally was worth around $40bn, and this is expected to hit $60bn by 2020. More US states are starting to allow online casinos to operate. The best NJ online gambling sites show this to be true, and the US explosion in this area could help to propel the whole industry to new heights. Of course, online gaming is also very popular across Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.
One major factor behind the rise of online casino play around the continent has been the technology that powers the online platforms themselves. This has developed greatly over time to offer more to players when they log on to enjoy their favourite casino games. From faster internet connections to more sophisticated back-end coding, tech has helped online operators to offer a more rewarding experience to players. This in turn has brought more people into the online gambling sector across Arica and the whole world.
Which areas within online casinos have benefited the most from developing tech?
The whole experience and look
This may sound overly simplistic, but it really is just the whole feel and look of online casinos that have been affected positively by technology. If you were to look at one of the first online operators and compare it to a modern one, the difference would be enormous. Modern online sites are much faster and responsive thanks to the technology they are based on offering quicker processing speeds. Modern server tech also allows sites to run faster and give a better playing experience to users.
Advances in web design and the packages that are used to create platforms and websites have also helped a lot. Modern casino sites look much slicker and inviting with sharper colours, easy-to-use layouts and a look that is more pleasing to the eye. Modern web design software such as Adobe Dreamweaver offers much more to developers now than they had access to in the past.
Online casino games
This is another area where tech has helped online casinos to offer much more over time. A great example is live dealer games, which many online sites carry now. These allow you to play with a real-life dealer but still from the comfort of your own home. As such, this has allowed online casinos to offer more to players and attract in new people. Of course, this is all done with next-gen web and internet technology and would be impossible to offer without this tech support in place.
The regular online casino games that sites carry now have also benefited from ever-progressing technology over time. Online slot games are a classic case in point - the latest ones such as Quickspin’s Sticky Bandits are light years ahead of the first batch to come out. Increased processing speeds inside modern computing devices mean that game developers now can pack so much more into them. The more advanced tools they use to build games with also allow them to create titles with stunning sound, an immersive feel and awesome graphics.
Mobile gaming
With over four billion mobile phone users around the globe, this area within tech has helped online play to explode and attract many more players. The sheer convenience of being able to play anywhere, anytime has brought people into online gaming who might not have bothered before. It offers an easy and fun way to stay amused, which is where the appeal lies for many.
Security
Another aspect of online casinos where tech has had a big impact is security. Cybercrime is a big concern now, which means that casinos must do all that they can to combat it. The latest tech solutions such as next-gen server firewalls and SSL website encryption help them to do just that. This is also being seen by some online casinos accepting digital cryptocurrencies as a payment method. These currencies are more secure to use than standard ones due to no personal or transaction details being kept on the casino site.
Where to next for tech in the online gambling sector?
The question for many people involved with this industry is where tech might take it next. Perhaps the surest bet to make would be on virtual reality making a massive splash soon. This would put players inside the action and make online play more like the real thing. With ever-more sophisticated games also coming out and other tech-backed innovations such as augmented reality set to be used, it will be an interesting time ahead for the online gaming industry.
Source - Byo24News