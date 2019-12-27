Technology / Other
How does psychology essay writing help students understand psychological issues the military have to deal with
It is needless to say that serving in the military has a huge effect on the mental health of a person, especially when they are sent to war zones or places where an ongoing conflict is taking place. The job of a soldier is to complete a task, as well as to protect his fellow soldiers and serve his country. Often, the military have to do things one could not even imagine as it is a part of their job. The main issue the majority of war veterans has to deal with when they get back is PTSD - Posttraumatic stress discover. There have been tons of interesting psychology studies on this subject.
However, most people who have not served in the military have no idea what it feels like. The most common symptoms of PTSD are:
● Intrusive memories
● Trying to avoid talking about a traumatic event
● Hopelessness about the future
● The feeling of being emotionally dumb
● Lack of interest in activities one has previously enjoyed
● Recurrent nightmares
● Aggressive behavior
● Self-destructive behavior
As it has already been mentioned, one of the biggest issues in regards to PTSD is the inability of people to understand the syndrome. That is the reason why it is so important to make sure this subject is talked about in schools, colleges and at home. Speaking about the educational process, there are tons of things that can be done to help students understand PTSD better. For instance, the task of writing a psychology essay for school admission is a great way to raise awareness. As soon as a student gets the task of writing a psychology research paper, they will need to gather a lot of information to be able to submit an impressive psychology paper. Thus, they will conduct a thorough research study which means that they will learn a lot while dealing with psychology essay writing.
If a student is required to submit a psychology thesis, it presupposes that they may need to conduct a couple of interviews to demonstrate what a war veteran is going through, as well as what can be done to help them. No matter whether one is currently dealing with psychology essay writing or is working on a psychology research paper what really matters is the desire of a student to get to the bottom of it. Even if one is required to write a 500-word psychology essay, the focus in that paper should be on the causes of PTSD, as well as on the ways in which our society can help the military deal with mental health issues they are left with as soon as they come back home.
The more often students deal with the task of psychology essay on the issue in question, the easier it will be for them to comprehend what a war veteran is going through. Surely, the topic itself is very complicated. Thus, it requires more time and effort than dealing with such subject as handwriting psychology, for instance. Yet, the more we talk about mental health issues the military deal with, the more accepted war veterans will feel after returning home. They need to see that others at least try to understand what they had to go through in order to protect their country. Serving in the military will definitely have a lot of consequences for a soldier. While they understand what is at stake when they make the decision to join the military, what our society can do in return is to learn more about the struggles of war veterans in order to be able to help them in the best way possible. Learning more about such issues at an early age makes this topic more acceptable. What is more, children and students will not be afraid to discuss something as heavy as PTSD.
Therefore, the importance of assigning academic writing tasks dealing with such issues should not be underestimated. Students will learn a lot as soon as they start working on the task of writing a psychology essay dealing with such topic as mental health issues of war veterans. Thus, they will become educated on the subject and will be able to share this knowledge with others.
Source - Byo24News