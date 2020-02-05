Technology / Other
What is a Career Path of the Most In-demand Workers of Offshore Oil Rigs?
Can you imagine it: the world consumes over 100 million barrels of oil every day!
How To Get Into Oil And Gas Production?
What can be done in advance to find good open oil ring positions?
How to market yourself to the hiring managers?
What if you don't have any related job experiences?
In case you're a newbie, these step-by-step tips and instructions will significantly increase your chances to get a dream job in the oil and gas industry:
- Do a Thorough Research
Indeed,
Having researched the companies thoroughly, you automatically improve your responses during the job interview along with targeting your cover letter and making it more individualized and adjusted to the specific company's requirements and values.
- Consider Different Options
Any entry-level job can be a good start for your career. Even apprenticeship and internship are a great idea - at least, to get the necessary experience, build a powerful CV, and interest the company in yourself as a highly-motivated, hardworking, ready to grow employee.
Also, consider permanent or temporary relocation.
In other words, BE FLEXIBLE and keep all the options on the table!
- Contact the Hiring Manager
Since entry-level jobs are sometimes the only way to get started in an offshore oil and gas company, they can be not posted on the job websites and in the local media.
SO,
It's definitely worth to get in touch with an HR through email or phone directly to check up the vacancies or the status of your application.
Besides, if you know somebody working in the oil and gas industry, contact them to find out more information about the company from the inside, get some tips on improving your chances of being hired.
- Market Yourself
Thus, your task is to learn how to market yourself and demonstrate your strengths in front of your prospective employer:
- Build and customize your CV to every position individually
- Emphasize all the experiences that can relate to oil rig work
- Write a powerful cover letter
- Brush up your job interview techniques
- Learn to present yourself professionally
- Demonstrate your ability to work hard and learn fast
- Try to Gain Some Related Experience
Take some training courses, study the engineering STEM subjects, take part in apprentice schemes provided by most companies before applying to jobs in the oil and gas industry again.
How Much Do Offshore Oil Rig Workers Make
Oil rig positions and salaries have always been a magnet for applicants throughout the world. Which is not surprising at all if taking the fact that an average yearly offshore oil rig salary is $72,448.
The pay is ranging from $195,500 to $22,000 per year depending on your college degree (degrees in geology, engineering, chemistry, etc are preferred), related experiences, and specialized skills.
Here are some more numbers within specific categories of jobs in the oil and gas industry:
- Engineers, Scientists
$75,000 - $140,000
- Petroleum Pump and System Operators
- Equipment Operators
$45,000 - $65,000
- Extraction Crew
$40,000 - $100,000
- HSE Manager
- Drilling Supervisor
The Role Of Engineers In Oil And Gas Industry
Engineers are the pillars of the oil and gas industry as a whole. Qualified engineers are guaranteed to get a good oil rig position along with a high salary.
Check up this guide of Engineer vacancies in demand:
- Pipeline Engineers
- Gas Engineers
- Subsea Engineers
- Refining Engineers
- Petroleum Engineers
- Reservoir Engineers
- Completion Engineers
- Drilling Engineers
- Production Engineers
No doubt,
The oil and gas industry is growing every day, despite the development of renewable sources of energy in the meantime.
If you are thinking of embarking on a successful career, don't waste a minute and start following this guide.
