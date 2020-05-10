Technology / Other
Tips for writing an argumentative essay
17 secs ago | Views
Today, students should be able to clearly and correctly express their own thoughts. More and more often, students receive a task related to writing an argumentative essay. This is used so that in the future it would be easier for the students to cope with more serious and difficult types of essays. The key to creating interesting and competent essays is reading books, watching documentaries, lively communication and, of course, the regular writing of creative papers.
So, what is characteristic of essays and what are the techniques for writing essay-reasoning?
The most important thing is to reflect one main, clearly formulated and substantiated idea. Remember that this is a creative work and there is no need to be afraid to express even the most daring ideas. Even though this type of writing is considered to be creative, it still has lots of specific features and requirements. In that way, many students prefer to pay for college essay to avoid any trouble. It saves their time, efforts, and provides with a great result.
The argumentative essay can be written according to the following plan:
- Introduction that includes a thesis (formulated thought that needs to be proved in an essay).
- The body of an essay. It may have 3-5 paragraphs depending on the volume of an essay. In this part you should present your arguments (convincing evidence of your thoughts);
- conclusion (a generalization of your thesis, recommendations, forecasts). Don't provide any new information here as it should contain only already mentioned ideas. It also means that nothing should be cited here.
Ideally, the work should begin with an introduction that will reveal the relevance of the problem. For example, the theme of the argumentative essay is "Happiness - What is it." The introduction should begin with a statement about the existence of a multitude of things about happiness, which can be discussed endlessly. After the first sentence, the first thesis can be formulated. For example, writing that "happiness is a feeling and a state of complete, higher satisfaction", one should either confirm this thought with evidence or, conversely, give arguments that refute this point of view.
For example, it can be clarified that each person has one's own idea of happiness: for some, it is a strong family, for others - unlimited financial opportunities, for the third group - this is the opportunity to help other people. The main part of the essay should consist of arguments: approximately 2/3 of the total volume of the paper should be devoted to them. As a rule, three arguments are the usual amount for a small essay.
The most successful arguments, as a rule, are facts from history, statistics, current events with a wide resonance in society. For writing school essays, weighty arguments are references to literary works in which events and life stories of heroes can confirm your idea and thoughts. The arguments in the essay are arranged in decreasing order, that is, from the most convincing to the less convincing.
Your conclusion should deepen your thesis and express advice or any predictions. Alternatively, you can give the opinion of great personalities. In our case, we can refer to Aristotle, who believed that the secret of happiness lies in the self-realization of personality. You can write that, in his opinion, it can be just a person who knows his destiny and reveals own potential. If you are impressed by this thought, you should indicate this.
For example, write that it's true because nothing makes a person as happy as the opportunity to do what you love. You can summarize all the above arguments, for example, with the following phrase: life next to your loved ones, their health, peace, and stability - all this makes up the concept of happiness. The very possibility of living, breathing, and feeling is happiness.
We hope that our advice will help in writing argumentative essays and professors will appreciate your efforts only with the highest grades. Try it and do not be afraid to share your thoughts and ideas with other people!
So, what is characteristic of essays and what are the techniques for writing essay-reasoning?
The most important thing is to reflect one main, clearly formulated and substantiated idea. Remember that this is a creative work and there is no need to be afraid to express even the most daring ideas. Even though this type of writing is considered to be creative, it still has lots of specific features and requirements. In that way, many students prefer to pay for college essay to avoid any trouble. It saves their time, efforts, and provides with a great result.
The argumentative essay can be written according to the following plan:
- Introduction that includes a thesis (formulated thought that needs to be proved in an essay).
- The body of an essay. It may have 3-5 paragraphs depending on the volume of an essay. In this part you should present your arguments (convincing evidence of your thoughts);
- conclusion (a generalization of your thesis, recommendations, forecasts). Don't provide any new information here as it should contain only already mentioned ideas. It also means that nothing should be cited here.
Ideally, the work should begin with an introduction that will reveal the relevance of the problem. For example, the theme of the argumentative essay is "Happiness - What is it." The introduction should begin with a statement about the existence of a multitude of things about happiness, which can be discussed endlessly. After the first sentence, the first thesis can be formulated. For example, writing that "happiness is a feeling and a state of complete, higher satisfaction", one should either confirm this thought with evidence or, conversely, give arguments that refute this point of view.
For example, it can be clarified that each person has one's own idea of happiness: for some, it is a strong family, for others - unlimited financial opportunities, for the third group - this is the opportunity to help other people. The main part of the essay should consist of arguments: approximately 2/3 of the total volume of the paper should be devoted to them. As a rule, three arguments are the usual amount for a small essay.
The most successful arguments, as a rule, are facts from history, statistics, current events with a wide resonance in society. For writing school essays, weighty arguments are references to literary works in which events and life stories of heroes can confirm your idea and thoughts. The arguments in the essay are arranged in decreasing order, that is, from the most convincing to the less convincing.
Your conclusion should deepen your thesis and express advice or any predictions. Alternatively, you can give the opinion of great personalities. In our case, we can refer to Aristotle, who believed that the secret of happiness lies in the self-realization of personality. You can write that, in his opinion, it can be just a person who knows his destiny and reveals own potential. If you are impressed by this thought, you should indicate this.
For example, write that it's true because nothing makes a person as happy as the opportunity to do what you love. You can summarize all the above arguments, for example, with the following phrase: life next to your loved ones, their health, peace, and stability - all this makes up the concept of happiness. The very possibility of living, breathing, and feeling is happiness.
We hope that our advice will help in writing argumentative essays and professors will appreciate your efforts only with the highest grades. Try it and do not be afraid to share your thoughts and ideas with other people!
Source - Byo24News