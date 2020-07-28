Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

How gambling habits differ between male and female

by Staff writer
28 Jul 2020 at 12:19hrs | Views
Although all men (and women) are created equal and we live in an age of equality between the sexes, when it comes to gambling in South African casinos, it seems it is the men who are having all the fun.

However, that is not because the law or the casinos favour male players over female - it is because of differences in the psyche between men and women, and the age profile of those who chooses to gamble.

The fundamental difference between the sexes is because they like to bet on different things.
Women, overall, are more risk-averse and considered when it comes to taking a bet. They prefer to play lower risk games, because, although the pay-outs are less, the chances of winning are also greater. In fact, it would be more accurate to say that the odds of losing are longer.
Men, on the other hand, tend to prefer higher risk, higher reward games. It is the same motivation that make some of them take-up extreme sports or drive fast on a motorway. For some men, risk is in their blood.

These differences between the sexes can be seen in their preferred choice of games. Women like games that offer them entertainment as well as the opportunity to gamble, such as bingo, lottery, and slot games. Meanwhile their male counterparts are favouring poker, table games and sports betting in its various forms.

Men are naturally more competitive. That is why, in a casino they prefer to play against each other, whilst women gravitate to playing against the dealer.

And that feeds through into their respective attitudes about winning and losing. Women will often get upset and decide to quit gambling on the spot after a loss, whereas the reaction of many men is to get aggressive and to double-up in an attempt to recover what they have lost. That is why more men have problems with an addiction to gambling than women, with statistics from other countries suggesting that the ratio may be 70%:30% according to charities set-up to deal with addiction.

By the same token, women are more satisfied with their winnings, whilst the tendency of many men is to carry on and use what they have earned from a successful bet to try and win more.
It should not be a surprise, therefore, that women, on average, gamble for less time than men, suggesting that they are able to compartmentalise their behaviour better, rather than allow their habit to take them over.

These differences in behaviour could also be because the age profile of men and women players is different.

Female players are typically aged 40 or older, whilst many men start gambling as soon as they are legally able to do so in South Africa, which currently is 18 years old.

All this means that whilst men may appear to be having more fun when they are gambling in South Africa, they are also taking more risk.

Of course, these are generalisations and for every rule there are exceptions. Whether you are a man or women, it is certain you can find at least one casino offering something that will be of interest you.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

33 mins ago | 94 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

36 mins ago | 356 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

1 hr ago | 160 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 841 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

7 hrs ago | 3258 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5674 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 377 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

10 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days