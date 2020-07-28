Technology / Other
How gambling habits differ between male and female
Although all men (and women) are created equal and we live in an age of equality between the sexes, when it comes to gambling in South African casinos, it seems it is the men who are having all the fun.
However, that is not because the law or the casinos favour male players over female - it is because of differences in the psyche between men and women, and the age profile of those who chooses to gamble.
The fundamental difference between the sexes is because they like to bet on different things.
Women, overall, are more risk-averse and considered when it comes to taking a bet. They prefer to play lower risk games, because, although the pay-outs are less, the chances of winning are also greater. In fact, it would be more accurate to say that the odds of losing are longer.
Men, on the other hand, tend to prefer higher risk, higher reward games. It is the same motivation that make some of them take-up extreme sports or drive fast on a motorway. For some men, risk is in their blood.
These differences between the sexes can be seen in their preferred choice of games. Women like games that offer them entertainment as well as the opportunity to gamble, such as bingo, lottery, and slot games. Meanwhile their male counterparts are favouring poker, table games and sports betting in its various forms.
Men are naturally more competitive. That is why, in a casino they prefer to play against each other, whilst women gravitate to playing against the dealer.
And that feeds through into their respective attitudes about winning and losing. Women will often get upset and decide to quit gambling on the spot after a loss, whereas the reaction of many men is to get aggressive and to double-up in an attempt to recover what they have lost. That is why more men have problems with an addiction to gambling than women, with statistics from other countries suggesting that the ratio may be 70%:30% according to charities set-up to deal with addiction.
By the same token, women are more satisfied with their winnings, whilst the tendency of many men is to carry on and use what they have earned from a successful bet to try and win more.
It should not be a surprise, therefore, that women, on average, gamble for less time than men, suggesting that they are able to compartmentalise their behaviour better, rather than allow their habit to take them over.
These differences in behaviour could also be because the age profile of men and women players is different.
Female players are typically aged 40 or older, whilst many men start gambling as soon as they are legally able to do so in South Africa, which currently is 18 years old.
All this means that whilst men may appear to be having more fun when they are gambling in South Africa, they are also taking more risk.
Of course, these are generalisations and for every rule there are exceptions. Whether you are a man or women, it is certain you can find at least one casino offering something that will be of interest you.
Source - Byo24News