Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

by Staff Reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Despite the strict restriction in some countries, the online casino industry continues to flourish in every market around the globe. New online casino sites keep on popping up every day. These types of websites provide a wide variety of betting services that you can access all from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere you choose. One of these websites is Vwin. This casino site offers a solid range of casino games from the online slot, roulette, blackjack, live casino, and sports betting games.

Vwin Background
Vwin is owned and operated by VW Group Asia Ltd.  This online casino site was launched way back in 2012 and it offers its services to the international market, with prime focus in Asia. It is licensed and certified by the Government of Curacao.

The website is partnered with some of the biggest casino software providers such as Asia Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Sexy Gaming, Microgaming, Habanero, Maja Games, and BBIN. The website has also sponsored some of the major football clubs such as Juventus and AC Milan. These partnerships have just boosted the casino's game library and its reputation in the gaming industry.

Rewards for new players
All online casino sites nowadays offer some kind of bonuses to attract new players and motivate its members to keep on playing.  Vwin also offers several types of bonuses. In fact, all new players are rewarded up to a 150% bonus in their first deposit. This means that the casino will match the amount of the players' first deposit.

The maximum bonus cash the players can receive is 3000 baht or an equivalent amount in other currency. This bonus can be used in playing Vwin's slot games. Before any withdrawals can be made players need to complete the bonus wagering requirements.

Deposits and Withdrawals
Players in Thailand will have no issue when it comes to making financial transactions at Vwin casino. The casino supports six of the major banks including Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and TMB Bank. Other players, on the other hand, can use e-payment services such as Fastpay and Tpay.

Live Casino
Live casino games are one of the main attractions in Vwin casino. These types of games are innovative and will take you to a whole new gambling experience without leaving your home. Here you will be able to play with a real human croupier. In some games, you can interact with the dealer or other players using a mic or live chat.  You are allowed to choose the type of table and the dealer you want to play with.

You can choose a male or female dealer. In some tables, two dealers will facilitate the games. Some games you can play at live casino section include but not limited to baccarat, roulette, poker, blackjack, and Sic Bo.

Sportsbook
Vwin's sportsbook is powered by two providers namely BTisports and SABA sports. The sportsbook page is divided into two sections the classic sports and eSports. You can place a wager on traditional sports such as Football, Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Volleyball, American football, rugby, table tennis, and badminton at the classic sports section. For eSport betting, you can place a wager on the most famous tournaments of Dota2, CS: GO, League of Legend, and King of Glory.

Slots
Online slots are also being offered on this casino site. This type of game is recommended for beginners because you don't complicated strategy to play the game. Slot players only need to spin the reels and hope that similar symbols would land on win lines. While slots have simple gameplay, they can also offer rewards to players.

The most lucrative type of slot is the progressive jackpot game. These types of games usually have a jackpot that reaches millions. The jackpot continues to grow as players play the game.

Languages
Vwin is a multilingual site, so you can choose different languages to navigate through the casino. You can pick from English, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.

Customer service
Whenever you encounter a problem, you can always contact their customer support team. You can easily reach them via email. You can also contact them through phone call or line. Their contact information can be found on their contact page.
 
The Bottom-Line
Vwin online casino caters to all types of players whether they love sports betting or play casino games such as online slot, roulette, blackjack, and many more. If you want to play at this online casino, make sure to take advantage of the bonuses. This is an effective way to boost your fund easily.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1798 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4970 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days