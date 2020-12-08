Technology / Other
Everything to know about Vwin online casino
Despite the strict restriction in some countries, the online casino industry continues to flourish in every market around the globe. New online casino sites keep on popping up every day. These types of websites provide a wide variety of betting services that you can access all from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere you choose. One of these websites is Vwin. This casino site offers a solid range of casino games from the online slot, roulette, blackjack, live casino, and sports betting games.
Vwin Background
Vwin is owned and operated by VW Group Asia Ltd. This online casino site was launched way back in 2012 and it offers its services to the international market, with prime focus in Asia. It is licensed and certified by the Government of Curacao.
The website is partnered with some of the biggest casino software providers such as Asia Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Sexy Gaming, Microgaming, Habanero, Maja Games, and BBIN. The website has also sponsored some of the major football clubs such as Juventus and AC Milan. These partnerships have just boosted the casino's game library and its reputation in the gaming industry.
Rewards for new players
All online casino sites nowadays offer some kind of bonuses to attract new players and motivate its members to keep on playing. Vwin also offers several types of bonuses. In fact, all new players are rewarded up to a 150% bonus in their first deposit. This means that the casino will match the amount of the players' first deposit.
The maximum bonus cash the players can receive is 3000 baht or an equivalent amount in other currency. This bonus can be used in playing Vwin's slot games. Before any withdrawals can be made players need to complete the bonus wagering requirements.
Deposits and Withdrawals
Players in Thailand will have no issue when it comes to making financial transactions at Vwin casino. The casino supports six of the major banks including Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and TMB Bank. Other players, on the other hand, can use e-payment services such as Fastpay and Tpay.
Live Casino
Live casino games are one of the main attractions in Vwin casino. These types of games are innovative and will take you to a whole new gambling experience without leaving your home. Here you will be able to play with a real human croupier. In some games, you can interact with the dealer or other players using a mic or live chat. You are allowed to choose the type of table and the dealer you want to play with.
You can choose a male or female dealer. In some tables, two dealers will facilitate the games. Some games you can play at live casino section include but not limited to baccarat, roulette, poker, blackjack, and Sic Bo.
Sportsbook
Vwin's sportsbook is powered by two providers namely BTisports and SABA sports. The sportsbook page is divided into two sections the classic sports and eSports. You can place a wager on traditional sports such as Football, Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Volleyball, American football, rugby, table tennis, and badminton at the classic sports section. For eSport betting, you can place a wager on the most famous tournaments of Dota2, CS: GO, League of Legend, and King of Glory.
Slots
Online slots are also being offered on this casino site. This type of game is recommended for beginners because you don't complicated strategy to play the game. Slot players only need to spin the reels and hope that similar symbols would land on win lines. While slots have simple gameplay, they can also offer rewards to players.
The most lucrative type of slot is the progressive jackpot game. These types of games usually have a jackpot that reaches millions. The jackpot continues to grow as players play the game.
Languages
Vwin is a multilingual site, so you can choose different languages to navigate through the casino. You can pick from English, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.
Customer service
Whenever you encounter a problem, you can always contact their customer support team. You can easily reach them via email. You can also contact them through phone call or line. Their contact information can be found on their contact page.
The Bottom-Line
Vwin online casino caters to all types of players whether they love sports betting or play casino games such as online slot, roulette, blackjack, and many more. If you want to play at this online casino, make sure to take advantage of the bonuses. This is an effective way to boost your fund easily.
