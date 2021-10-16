NetOne remembers Wedza

Technology / Other

by Alice Mangwanda

Mobile telecommunication giant NetOne yesterday launched a 3G/4G base station in Chanakira village, the heart of Ward 9 in Wedza under Chief Svosve , as it moves towards achieving the goal of establishing over 300 bàse stations across the country.Addressing the public at Chanakira base station launch, the NetOne acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Raphel Mushanawani implored that the launch of Chanakira base station brings joy to the market as it fulfills strategic goals for NetOne."The launch of Chanakira Base Station brings excitement to the market as it fulfills one of the strategic goals for NetOne."The drive to towards a digital economy has yielded positive results for the organization," said Dr Mushanawani.The Chanakira base station has strategic importance as it dovetails with the mandate of the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services to connect the unconnected to ICTs."The recently launched NMBB Phase lll project will see NetOne increasing it's footprint through the installation of 345 base stations there by providing a nationwide access to ICTs to all Zimbabweans," added Mushanawani.The acting CEO further acknowledges NetOne's obligation towards providing reliable ICTs."NetOne commits to support community development activities by providing reliable ICT platforms for mobile financial service needs." NetOne now offers a simple convenient and hassle free means of transacting."The improved network coverage witnessed here will facilitate the easy af doing business through NetOne's products and services.The Minister of Information Communication Technologies Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere who graced the event supported the need for base stations as enablers of the digital economy."In the transport sector they talk of a road as an economy, in the ICT sector we believe that a base station is an economy."Our mandate is to facilitate a digital economy by creating an enabling environment and ICT policies that facilitate the use of information and communication technology solutions, to improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans, regardless of location.The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland East Province, Dr A.Munzverengwi present also present at the event, said that the Chanakira base station will bring many downstream benefits which the province will capitalize on as they develop.Located in ward 9, Wedza, the Chanakira base station will see a population of 12 000 people being connected through enhanced ICT services and benefiting the A1 and A2 farmers.