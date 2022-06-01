Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

Equipment to track telecommunications services usage now in place in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
9 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has enhanced its capacity to track the uptake of telecommunication services after the commissioning of equipment to monitor traffic inflows by network providers.

The telecommunications traffic monitoring system unveiled this Monday will also provide accurate real time data collection thereby plugging revenue inflow loopholes.

Regulatory authorities are convinced the latest system will also create a platform for transparency by the telecommunications sector.

"Until now, POTRAZ has relied on a self-declaratory regime, where operators declare their own revenues. However, the information and statements provided by mobile network operators has the potential of being inaccurate, which means the nation may actually be prejudiced of revenue. The sheer potential of declarations by operators being inaccurate also undermines the regulators oversight ability," said Dr Gift Machengete, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Director General.

Government says it is the need to facilitate accurate statistics that is important in sustaining the growth of the telecommunications sector.

"Cybercrime is rampant across all the sectors including the telecommunications sector. The cost of such crimes is deep into six figure digit figures and most of such crimes go unreported. Government is pleased the TTMS system will assist in combating telecommunications or fraud perpetrated traffic refilling and the use of grey routes or illegal gateways in the conveyancing of international traffic.

"The fraudulent traffic ends up being refilled into public networks through SIM boxes or illegal gateways, prejudicing the operators and the economy of the much needed foreign currency earnings," said Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

The new system also detects fraudulent activities and tracks down perpetrators of such crimes.

It also provides a revenue assurance system that allows authorities to track traffic by operators in real time, hence calculate revenue generated by each operator in real time.

Source - zbc

Comments


Must Read

Murder cases on the increase

24 mins ago | 70 Views

LISTEN: Journalist Simbarashe Sithole's life in danger

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa has to make bold currency decision or face political demise

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

ZANU PF internal challenges a blessing for Chamisa in Mashonaland Central

5 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zesa needs US$300m to address backlog

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbawean scientist is saluted in Time's 100 influential persons

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa hails best world student team

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

33% drop in Bulawayo diarrhoea cases

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa facing bhora musango

6 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Paranoid Zimbabwe regime that sees enemies everywhere can't be trusted with solving country's problem!

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zapu Europe get together party

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Charamba threatens Harare mayor over Pomona deal

8 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Bulawayo records an increase in home births

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Gasa burns Machipisa

17 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe threatens journalist over corruption allegations

17 hrs ago | 2018 Views

CCC officials arrested during house meetings

22 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Chamisa's VP escapes death by whisker

22 hrs ago | 6668 Views

Grace Mugabe's ex-husband dies

23 hrs ago | 5751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days