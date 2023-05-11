Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Other

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Buying a refrigerator might seem like an easy task, but in reality, it needs a lot of planning and consideration. It is a significant expense and you do not want to end up with an appliance that doesn't serve your needs. In this buying guide, we will help you pick the correct type of refrigerator for your home, keeping the most essential factors in mind. Let's take a look at them here.

Check the kitchen layout and space

The first thing you must do is check the available space in the kitchen and its layout so that you know the size of the refrigerator you might need. Your fridge should make ideal use of the kitchen space and before shopping, you need to use a measuring tape to get the correct dimensions for the refrigerator. Have the height, width, and depth details of the space where you intend to install the fridge. You will also need to consider the amount of space required to easily open the drawers and doors. Remember to keep a little distance from the refrigerator to the kitchen island. There are two things to consider here- a standard-depth fridge or a counter-depth fridge. The standard depth refrigerator will stick out in front of the counters, and a counter-depth will sit virtually.

Consider the configuration and style

You need to organize and put your favorite frozen and fresh items the way you like them while keeping the refrigerator style and configuration in mind. Remember to learn all about the different types of refrigerators available and the configuration they offer. You need to learn more about side-by-side fridges, French door refrigerators, classic top or bottom freezer refrigerators, and other models that might fit your needs and budget.

Capacity and storage options

Whenever you are looking for a refrigerator, you need to look at the capacity, measured in cubic feet compared to its total size. Consider the size of your family and the quantity you bring home from a grocery store and the number of family members, it will allow you to decide the capacity you need. You must also identify what areas you need instant access to and who should reach there. The refrigerator might come with storage zones or exterior drawers and it could also have interior doors that allow you to store snacks. Consider if you need to store large platters or tall items and if the refrigerator has special storage solutions for it.

Also, consider if you need a standard capacity fridge of about 20 cubic feet or if you need one with a bigger capacity that is about 30 cubic feet. Depending on the capacity you need, you will have to consider the available space. If there is limited space, you can find a fridge that has a capacity of around 15 to 17 cubic feet and you might also want to consider a mini-fridge which runs around 3 to 5 cubic feet. Again, if you require more room for bulk purchases in the freezer or you need additional food storage areas, you need to consider refrigerators that come with extra storage. There are also many upright and chest freezers that convert into a refrigerator once the storage requires change.

Features

Never make an appliance purchase without taking a good look at the features. Before you purchase a refrigerator, you must think about all the features you will require the most. Some of the best of refrigerators include:

 - Water and ice dispensers
 - Storage items like slide shelves or adjustable door bins that not only offer high flexibility in terms of loading but also help with the storage of beverages
 - Additional performance features include Dual Cooling where you get a dedicated cooling system that makes sure your frozen and fresh food is always in an appropriate environment.

Finish and fridge color

You can find refrigerator finishes from traditional white and black to sleek stainless steel and you will have them in various other hues. You must explore all the available options to find one that is an ideal fit for your home and your needs. Do look for finishes that can be easily wiped clean so that you do not have to worry about fingerprints or scratches on them.

If you are thinking about buying a refrigerator for your home, do remember to go through our guide and make a wise buying decision. It is an appliance that will not be replaced very soon and when you are putting your hard-earned money into an appliance, you need to ensure that it meets your requirements. Do remember to buy a warranty with your purchase so that you do not have to spend a lot of money in case of repair requirements.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 hrs ago | 893 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 805 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 hrs ago | 1142 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

12 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

12 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

12 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

23 hrs ago | 2296 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

11 May 2023 at 16:01hrs | 2144 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

11 May 2023 at 12:41hrs | 1020 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

11 May 2023 at 12:39hrs | 1235 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 927 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days