Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

by Ndou Paul
The Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025 will be held from 17 to 18 July 2025 at the Golden Conifer Functions Venue, Harare, under the theme: "Smart Solutions, Smarter Economy: Integrating Global ICT Trends for Zimbabwe's Future." 

This landmark event will bring together influential voices and key stakeholders from government, the private sector, academia, development partners, civil society, and local authorities for a critical national dialogue on how Zimbabwe can accelerate the adoption of smart solutions to bridge the digital divide and unlock socio-economic transformation. 

The conference is set to feature keynote addresses from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Daniel Garwe, and the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, among other prominent speakers and experts. 

According to the organiser,the event is going create synergies in the tech industry.

"The purpose of this conference is to create a national platform where Zimbabweans can exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and align across sectors on the future we want," said Rufaro Nyadembera, CEO of Zimshop.net and organiser of the event. 
"Smart Zimbabwe 2025 is not just about technology it's about practical solutions that improve lives, drive economic growth, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital age,"he adds.

Another major highlight of the event is the Smart Zimbabwe Annual Awards which will celebrate individuals and organizations driving digital innovation.

The Smart Zimbabwe Conference comes at a critical juncture as the nation deepens its commitment to Vision 2030 and the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, recognizing ICTs as a cornerstone of economic development, service delivery, innovation, and inclusivity

