Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Harare - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has launched a sweeping crackdown on counterfeit electronics flooding the country's markets, targeting fake mobile phones, laptops, and accessories that are being deceptively sold as brand new.

The surge in illicit tech trade - especially in urban informal retail spaces - has triggered alarm among legitimate businesses and tax authorities. Retailers blame Zimra's steep import duties for driving consumers toward cheaper, smuggled alternatives.

"We're seeing a dangerous rise in fake gadgets undermining tax compliance and hurting honest traders," said Zimra corporate affairs manager Gladman Njanji.

Zimra is now deploying intelligence-led inspections and risk profiling at border posts, working with regional customs agencies to intercept counterfeit shipments. The authority is also urging brand owners to register trademarks and report violations to enable swift seizures.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has called for a multi-agency blitz involving police and regulators to shut down rogue operators. Acting CEO Tapiwa Marimo warned that fake electronics are not only hurting businesses but also duping consumers.

"People are buying phones and laptops that break down within days. There's no warranty, no refund, and no accountability," Marimo said.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern that Zimbabwe's tech market is being flooded with refurbished and imitation devices - some sold openly on city pavements. Experts say the problem is worsened by high prices in formal outlets, leaving low-income buyers with few alternatives.

Industry insiders are now calling for a broader solution: lower import duties, public education campaigns, and partnerships with budget-friendly brands to offer affordable, genuine options.

Source - Byo24News

