John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference
3 secs ago
The creator of BetPokies, John Gold, is going to be a guest at the NEXT Valletta Conference in May 2025 to share knowledge and experience with professionals all around the world.
BetPokies was created by John Gold back in 2020 and since then the website has become one of the most popular among Australian players. The platform (owned by ZehrMedia LTD) is fully dedicated to gambling topics and contains all the information you need to know to be able to play safely and profitably. So there's no surprise that this year John Gold got a great opportunity to attend an upcoming NEXT Valletta Event on 7th-8th May in 2025.
John Gold's Thoughts About BetPokies Success, Professional Team, and Future Goals
If you ever struggled to find a reliable source to learn all the details about online gambling, we are happy to introduce the solution to you — it's BetPokies.org. In other words, this is just an info-hub where the most necessary pieces of information for online casino lovers are compiled. John Gold is the founder of BetPokies and its current editor-in-chief, and he definitely knows his thing very well since he has been a gambler himself for over 10 years before he decided to create his own website. At the moment, BetPokies is one of the most favourite gambling review pages among Aussie players, however, the platform has a lot of fans internationally as well.
We contacted John to ask him to share more information about BetPokies from the inside of the project.
"Interesting, but I've never really had such huge results from BetPokies, but I am incredibly happy that our work paid off. I started it all by myself, just having a goal in my mind, doing everything possible to get closer to it. Luckily on this path, some cool guys were met along the way and then became my team. By now, except me, there are three persons eager about the development of BetPokies. Together, we put all the effort into our readers to always be sure that BetPokies is a reliable source of information. It's easy to call our platform an info-hub, since we have everything related to the gambling topic. For example, Charles Morey manages payment methods guides and info about gambling finances. Alicia Want is responsible for the gambling news section, writing reviews of game providers. Poppy Bate and I put the effort into honest and detailed casino reviews. We thoroughly work on the structure of the articles, constantly update all the information on our website so that the content is always up to date. We work for the readers and put them above all, because their opinion is the most important to us. The main goal for the future is to grow even more, learn our audience better, and discover how to meet their needs even more accurately." - says John Gold.
We highly recommend you visit the BetPokies website to see all the advantages for yourself. We can guarantee you, that as soon as you are on the BetPokies page, you won't want to use other gambling review websites because the navigation here is very easy, fast, and convenient. Everything is developed with the thoughts of the customers, therefore, the website is highly user-friendly.
NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference Is an Unmatched Networking Experience With Hundreds of Leading Experts
The NEXT Valletta Conference is a very important event in the iGaming world. The event itself this year will take place from 7th to 8th May at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta. However, except for the conference, there will be a week-long festival of events that offer the attendees an unforgettable networking experience, and opportunities to get into emerging markets, learn from the insights from over 300 industry-leading professionals, and discover the world's best iGaming innovations.
The founder of the NEXT.io events, Pierre Lindh, comments: "If I were to say, I believe among the very top events in iGaming, it would be our NEXT Valletta Conference. The forthcoming conference is to be a networking and experience-sharing event for professionals in this field, mastery of which, under the fast-developing pace of the iGaming industry, is gaining impetus every single day. This conference in Malta, this May 2025, will discuss emerging technologies and strategies that will drive future growth within the iGaming sector. What I can assure is that our guests will have an exciting agenda: current challenges and opportunities within the market will be the focus of attention. I strongly believe that community building is much needed in iGaming, and events like NEXT Valletta are extremely important in terms of networking and exchanging knowledge that makes collaboration among its stakeholders so much more effective."
Thoughts About the Upcoming Event in Malta in 2025 from John Gold
John Gold is a highly experienced professional in the iGaming sphere, so we decided to ask him to express his opinion about the upcoming event and share his expectations of it.
"I love being among people who share my interests and passions, and this respected gathering in Malta this coming May is an excellent place to find the community I like. Secondly, it's great for me to learn something new when I see that it will come in handy for us in our further work on improving BetPokies and the readers' experience on our website. For everybody reading this, and thinking about attending the event, feel free to contact me at company@betpokies.org, and I'll be more than happy to meet you there, share a drink, and have a nice time and conversation with you!"
According to John Gold, some updates might pop out pretty soon on the website of BetPokies. We really are waiting to see such updates! So, if you also don't want to miss one single moment, stay with BetPokies.org!
Source - Byo24News