John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

The creator of BetPokies, John Gold, is going to be a guest at the NEXT Valletta Conference in May 2025 to share knowledge and experience with professionals all around the world.



John Gold's Thoughts About BetPokies Success, Professional Team, and Future Goals



"Interesting, but I've never really had such huge results from BetPokies, but I am incredibly happy that our work paid off. I started it all by myself, just having a goal in my mind, doing everything possible to get closer to it. Luckily on this path, some cool guys were met along the way and then became my team. By now, except me, there are three persons eager about the development of BetPokies. Together, we put all the effort into our readers to always be sure that BetPokies is a reliable source of information. It's easy to call our platform an info-hub, since we have everything related to the gambling topic. For example, Charles Morey manages payment methods guides and info about gambling finances. Alicia Want is responsible for the gambling news section, writing reviews of game providers. Poppy Bate and I put the effort into honest and detailed casino reviews. We thoroughly work on the structure of the articles, constantly update all the information on our website so that the content is always up to date. We work for the readers and put them above all, because their opinion is the most important to us. The main goal for the future is to grow even more, learn our audience better, and discover how to meet their needs even more accurately."

"If I were to say, I believe among the very top events in iGaming, it would be our NEXT Valletta Conference. The forthcoming conference is to be a networking and experience-sharing event for professionals in this field, mastery of which, under the fast-developing pace of the iGaming industry, is gaining impetus every single day. This conference in Malta, this May 2025, will discuss emerging technologies and strategies that will drive future growth within the iGaming sector. What I can assure is that our guests will have an exciting agenda: current challenges and opportunities within the market will be the focus of attention. I strongly believe that community building is much needed in iGaming, and events like NEXT Valletta are extremely important in terms of networking and exchanging knowledge that makes collaboration among its stakeholders so much more effective."

