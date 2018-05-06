Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Science

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
Technology is shaping the way we experience healthcare. From electronic medical records and patient self-tracking to informatics and minimally invasive procedures, healthcare is getting more and more high-tech… and nurses in Africa are at the forefront of using innovative solutions to improve patient care.
 
According to Professor Sharon Brownie, Dean of the School of Nursing & Midwifery, East Africa at the Aga Khan University, their curricula has been updated to include content about Information Technology and health informatics (acquiring, storing, retrieving and using of healthcare information to foster better collaboration among a patient's various healthcare providers).
 
Brownie, who will be sharing her insights at Africa Health, explains that the training that nurses receive nowadays includes: "How to work with electronic patient record and management systems including electronic patient booking systems; notification of lab results; health information messaging platforms; population health databases such as those for breast screening, vaccination, notifiable diseases; and, use of everyday platforms, like Whatsapp, for patient communication and patient education."
 
The integration of technology within the sector has become a priority for most governments. In South Africa, for example, the Department of Health has created a policy document outlining an 'eHealth Strategy' focused on improving patient information and technology systems.
 
Medical professionals are also learning from other regions where new technology has been implemented successfully. In the UAE, for example, the implementation of a fully integrated electronic medical record (EMR) system has put the region firmly at the forefront of technological innovations which save lives and prevent disease.
 
Implemented in all government health facilities in 2017, the EMR has cut patient waiting times and allows patients to consult with their doctors even when they are not in the same location.
 
Associate Professor Jane Leanne Griffiths, the Director of Nursing at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, explains that the implementation of EMR has assisted nursing staff in executing their daily functions.
 
Within the healthcare sector in general, ‘big data' is the buzzword when it comes to analytics. It allows healthcare workers to identify important health trends and make decisions based on these findings.
 
Griffiths says these analysis techniques are used to identify potentially infectious diseases by examining outbreaks in other parts of the world. These findings are then used to identify potential cases in their own patients, aiding early detection.
 
"One of the key positive spin-offs of implementing an EMR is the big data and analytics that can be used to make ongoing strategic health decisions.  This potential for this data to be used as a platform to leverage other technologies such as home care, artificial intelligence and blockchain is almost unlimited," says Griffiths.
 
"Big data also plays a key role in nursing education. She says informatics skills are being taught in light of the importance of big data and analytics which in the nursing context is mainly focused on epidemiology, statistics and population health research," points out Brownie.
 
She stresses the importance for educators to stay current and to keep up with trends. "Educators need to be active in continuous review and update of curricula and all teaching learning materials to ensure they are contemporary and forward thinking on technological matters."
 
Both Brownie and Griffiths will be sharing their experiences at the Nursing Conference that will take place at the Africa Health Exhibition & Congress from the 29-31 May 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park stand $5 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

200m2 stand cowdray park

Web design company in patna


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

27 mins ago | 204 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

46 mins ago | 270 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

51 mins ago | 295 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

51 mins ago | 436 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

54 mins ago | 180 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

55 mins ago | 483 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 791 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

2 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

2 hrs ago | 2861 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2501 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1592 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

4 hrs ago | 5826 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

NPF launch flops

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

6 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

6 hrs ago | 936 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1456 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 758 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days