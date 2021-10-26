Technology / Science
The invention and revolutionary stand of the hubble space telescope
Space is huge. It is estimated to be more than 23 trillion light years diameter wise. For context of its sheer size, think of a single light year which is around 5.8 trillion miles. Although there are estimates of how large the universe is, experts are yet to discover its exact size. As a scale, you could also view the following instance. Experts state that it might be likely that light travelling from one side of the universe might not reach the other end before the whole universe ends.
Considering that light normally travels at about 186,000 miles per second, the size of the universe is an out-of-world figure. The current records of the observable universe may be accredited to one crucial piece of space technology. The Hubble Space Telescope is a unique observatory set up in the sky and it helps astronomers view up to 94 billion light years.
The Hubble Telescope's Origin and History
Hubble became the first large scale optical telescope stationed in space. With its position significantly above the earth's atmosphere, the telescope offers a better view of the whole universe unlike anything before its existence. Unfortunately, Hubble is soon to retire and become replaced by the novel Webb Space Telescope after 31 years of day-to-day service.
Astronomer's Experience
In 1990, Dr. Steven Hawley was among the crew that were tasked with placing the space telescope into orbit. The role brought with it substantial responsibility for the crew. According to a statement that Dr. Steven Hawley told Betway Casino, NASA have continued to maintain the Hubble for around thirty years.
He also added that the project was revolutionary to the astronomy world, to an extent he could not imagine. Now a physics and astronomy professor at Kansas University and an engineering physics director, Dr. Hawley knows the impact of their mission in 1990. He spent an estimated 770 hours and 27 minutes in space during his five different Space Shuttle tours between 1984 and 1999.
Now about 69 years of age, Dr. Hawley states that the most notable missions to him were Hubble's Launch mission and maintenance mission. The two tours are officially called the STS-31 Discovery of 1990, and STS-86 Discovery of 1997. Although the professor finally went on a mission in 1990, Dr. Hawley had initially thought that his dreams would not actualize.
The Journey of Dr. Steven Hawley
The physics professor had followed the American space program in his formative years. Dr. Steven Hawley even recalls the Al Shephard launch. Watching such events, he never knew that he would become an astronaut later in life. His main limitation was that at the time space shuttles were operated by military test pilots and yet he wanted to become an astronomer.
It had never come to him that he possessed the appropriate skill set for the job before an opportunity appeared while he was studying for his P.hD. Steven Hawley got the chance to join NASA after seeing their job advert on their campus bulletin board in 1977.
At the time, the professor was studying at the renowned University of California to attain a Doctorate degree. After filling the application for NASA's job, every step he took drew him closer to going on a mission in space. Although his path to launching the Hubble telescope was not straightforward, the engineering physics director was bound to make history. After being selected to join NASA, Dr. Hawley was not sure he would be selected to join a space mission team.
The truth is that the entry level position was to be an astronaut candidate. After two years of training and critical evaluation, some would then be selected and they would drop the title of candidate. With great skill, he passed the evaluation period and was onboard a shuttle for his first space mission in 1983. This was almost five years after Dr. Hawley joined NASA. It was after another seven years that he was chosen to take part in the historical Hubble launch.
What It Takes to Join a NASA Space Shuttle Team
The professor explains that for such a mission, a lot of preparation is conducted. He explains that there are classes, simulators, and physical training courses. For his case, he had to undergo a flying course flying jets since he had no prior experience flying. Dr. Hawley added that their move from the classroom to a cockpit was exciting. He began understanding the work that goes into safe launches and entries.
Dr. Steven explains that the cockpit holds three people comprising of a flight engineer, pilot, and commander. He was always the mission's flight engineer throughout his time and adds that he enjoyed the opportunity.
Endnote
Groundbreaking events have happened courtesy of legendary people like Dr. Hawley. Change in any field has been influenced by these great minds. For instance, the world of football has changed and attracted larger masses than ever before. Some argue that players such as Cristiano Ronaldo have unmatched skill. Others go as far as to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Messi.
Whether it is in football or astronomy, the contribution of these people cannot be overstated. They have revolutionized considerable aspects of their field which is an honorary step that earns them their reputation.
