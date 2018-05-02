Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Software

Sage Brings Popular Enterprise Management Summit to Seville

by Agencies
02 May 2018 at 10:47hrs | Views
More than 300 Sage Enterprise Channel partners gather to hear inspirational keynotes and product updates
 
Seville  -  May 2nd, 2018  -  Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions today welcomed over 300 of Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management channel partners to its revamped Enterprise Management Partner Summit in Seville, Spain. Bringing together ISV's, VARs and alliances from around the globe, with Sage executives, product experts and inspirational speakers  -  the summit will equip and support Sage Enterprise Management partners to succeed and grow.
 
Taking place 2nd - 4th May, the conference will provide partners, sponsors and exhibitors with the opportunity to collaborate, hear the latest product news and product roadmaps, as well as discover new business opportunities.
 
Partners are an important part of Sage's ecosystem and are integral to helping customers achieve their business objectives. The partner summit will be an opportunity for partners to discover opportunities to grow their business and gain insights from marketing, sales and business development teams.
 
What Sage Partners will experience in Seville:
 
Keynotes - The opening keynote address, given by Sage President, Blair Crump, and Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances, will take place on May 2nd, where they will outline Sage's business strategy and the partner strategy. Nick Goode, EVP of Product, will lead the product keynote, highlighting the Enterprise Management product strategy and roadmap.
 
Guest Speakers - Delegates with also hear from guest keynote speakers Lisa McLeod, author of Selling with Noble Purpose and founder of consulting firm, McLeod & More, Inc. on 'Taking your Business to the Next Level' , as well as Philip Carter, IDC Analyst, on 'The Partner of the Future', who will be sharing information on delivering cloud-driven digital transformation.
 
Mentoring - Partners will be also able to take advantage of the "Sage Advice" mentor lounge, which promises to deliver personalised and relevant advice and meaningful conversation that sparks imagination and a-ha moments.
 
Giving back to the community - Sage partner summit attendees will be invited to join Sage Foundation's $1 Million Challenge, a high-energy social impact competition powered by Philanthropitch. Representatives from three charities: La Rueca Asociacion (Spain), Moovjee (France), and The Key (UK) will present a five-minute pitch on their youth workforce development programs. The judges panel, made up of Sage executives and partners, will select the first-place winner, while the audience selects the second, and third, via a live text message vote. The award amount of $30,000, is sponsored by the Sage Foundation.
 
Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage said, "I am delighted to be welcoming partners from around the world to this event. It is a unique opportunity for our partners to have direct access to experts and executives from Sage, hear the latest news and most importantly uncover new opportunities to grow their business. There will also be plenty of time to network through peer-to-peer discussions with other Enterprise Management partners and ISVs from around the globe. Our mission for this event is for partners to leave feeling empowered, motivated and knowledgeable."
 
Sage Enterprise Management Partner Summit Sponsors include:
 
 Platinum  -  Tangerine Software, V1
 Gold  -  Greytrix, Prophix, SawSoft Mill LLC
 Silver  -  Aritmos, CADLink, Datalinx Computer Systems, Fiscal Technologies, Procensus, QBuild Software, Tema Business Systems
 Bronze  -  Altec, CitiXsys, iVend Retail, Dimo Software, Draycir, Mapadoc EDI, ProcessWeaver Inc, SWK Technologies, XTech Arts, Xplor, X3 Consulting Ltd
 
Follow the event on social media:
 
 Follow Sage on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SagePartners
 Follow Sage Partner Summit conversation on Twitter: #sagepartnersummit
 Sage Enterprise Management Partner Summit 2018 official website: https://get.sage.com/partnersummit

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

On sale is vw polo

On sale is nissan teana

Keyboard on sale

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Laptops on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

44 mins ago | 194 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

49 mins ago | 322 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

54 mins ago | 346 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4876 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 721 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days