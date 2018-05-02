Technology / Software
Sage Brings Popular Enterprise Management Summit to Seville
02 May 2018
More than 300 Sage Enterprise Channel partners gather to hear inspirational keynotes and product updates
Seville - May 2nd, 2018 - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions today welcomed over 300 of Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management channel partners to its revamped Enterprise Management Partner Summit in Seville, Spain. Bringing together ISV's, VARs and alliances from around the globe, with Sage executives, product experts and inspirational speakers - the summit will equip and support Sage Enterprise Management partners to succeed and grow.
Taking place 2nd - 4th May, the conference will provide partners, sponsors and exhibitors with the opportunity to collaborate, hear the latest product news and product roadmaps, as well as discover new business opportunities.
Partners are an important part of Sage's ecosystem and are integral to helping customers achieve their business objectives. The partner summit will be an opportunity for partners to discover opportunities to grow their business and gain insights from marketing, sales and business development teams.
What Sage Partners will experience in Seville:
Keynotes - The opening keynote address, given by Sage President, Blair Crump, and Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances, will take place on May 2nd, where they will outline Sage's business strategy and the partner strategy. Nick Goode, EVP of Product, will lead the product keynote, highlighting the Enterprise Management product strategy and roadmap.
Guest Speakers - Delegates with also hear from guest keynote speakers Lisa McLeod, author of Selling with Noble Purpose and founder of consulting firm, McLeod & More, Inc. on 'Taking your Business to the Next Level' , as well as Philip Carter, IDC Analyst, on 'The Partner of the Future', who will be sharing information on delivering cloud-driven digital transformation.
Mentoring - Partners will be also able to take advantage of the "Sage Advice" mentor lounge, which promises to deliver personalised and relevant advice and meaningful conversation that sparks imagination and a-ha moments.
Giving back to the community - Sage partner summit attendees will be invited to join Sage Foundation's $1 Million Challenge, a high-energy social impact competition powered by Philanthropitch. Representatives from three charities: La Rueca Asociacion (Spain), Moovjee (France), and The Key (UK) will present a five-minute pitch on their youth workforce development programs. The judges panel, made up of Sage executives and partners, will select the first-place winner, while the audience selects the second, and third, via a live text message vote. The award amount of $30,000, is sponsored by the Sage Foundation.
Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage said, "I am delighted to be welcoming partners from around the world to this event. It is a unique opportunity for our partners to have direct access to experts and executives from Sage, hear the latest news and most importantly uncover new opportunities to grow their business. There will also be plenty of time to network through peer-to-peer discussions with other Enterprise Management partners and ISVs from around the globe. Our mission for this event is for partners to leave feeling empowered, motivated and knowledgeable."
Sage Enterprise Management Partner Summit Sponsors include:
Platinum - Tangerine Software, V1
Gold - Greytrix, Prophix, SawSoft Mill LLC
Silver - Aritmos, CADLink, Datalinx Computer Systems, Fiscal Technologies, Procensus, QBuild Software, Tema Business Systems
Bronze - Altec, CitiXsys, iVend Retail, Dimo Software, Draycir, Mapadoc EDI, ProcessWeaver Inc, SWK Technologies, XTech Arts, Xplor, X3 Consulting Ltd
Follow the event on social media:
Follow Sage on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SagePartners
Follow Sage Partner Summit conversation on Twitter: #sagepartnersummit
Sage Enterprise Management Partner Summit 2018 official website: https://get.sage.com/partnersummit
