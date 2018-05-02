Latest News Editor's Choice


WhatsApp group calling launching soon

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 14:11hrs | Views
Facebook announced that it will launch group calling on WhatsApp "in the months ahead".

The company said voice and video calling are popular on WhatsApp, which makes group calling a logical next step.

WhatsApp director Mubarik Imam showed that the new group calling feature will allow four people to join a group call simultaneously.

Source - mybroadband

Most Popular In 7 Days