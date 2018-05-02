Technology / Software
WhatsApp group calling launching soon
Facebook announced that it will launch group calling on WhatsApp "in the months ahead".
The company said voice and video calling are popular on WhatsApp, which makes group calling a logical next step.
WhatsApp director Mubarik Imam showed that the new group calling feature will allow four people to join a group call simultaneously.
Source - mybroadband