Step up your video marketing with these 5 video editing tools for small businesses
21 Jul 2020 at 22:12hrs | Views
In the past decade, the global focus has shifted from a service-oriented lifestyle to entrepreneurship. Although this is especially useful for the economy of the respective countries, it is a process of hard work and stress on behalf of the young businessperson in question. One aspect of the business that leads to a lot of mayhem is marketing. For small entrepreneurs, this can be a nightmare especially with the cost entailed with the process. However, this can be minimized with some effort.
A good marketing scheme revolves around content- captions, images, and videos. A large part of it depends on the latter as they can do wonders in conveying the ideas of the people associated with a company. However, since making and editing videos can cost a lot of money, many people tend to shy away from it. And that is exactly what we are aiming to handle in this article. We will talk about five video editing apps that serve as the best ad makers and without pinching your pocket.
5 Video Editing Tools For Small Businesses
Videos are often far better than images and simple text. This is because your clients and target audience can get a bird's eye view of your work and your ambitions. Through videos, you can communicate with them, and make them compelling enough to draw more people into your customer base. This is the reason why most Facebook and Instagram adverts are videos because they can communicate to the viewers a whole lot more than other media.
The list of 5 free video makers that can work wonders with your marketing are mentioned below:
1. Pinnacle Studio: An application with superior features, Pinnacle Studio is available for Windows PC. It allows you to import images and videos from the local folder on your computer. Alternatively, the software also allows you to record videos live through their screen recording feature and multi-cam recording feature. Pinnacle Studio has a number of top-notch effects that you can apply to your video to create whatever is on your mind.
2. InVideo: InVideo, an application based online, has a drag-and-drop feature that allows you to drag and drop your local files into the creating area in the application. Armed with support in multiple languages, it provides a variety of templates to make the perfect video for your marketing campaigns. The software itself is highly flexible, allowing you to use a wide range of effects and features to add value to your work. InVideo is available for free. However, they do have a premium plan which will get you so many more features to tailor your video better.
3. Nutshell Camera: If you have an iPhone or any other device powered by iOS, and you are looking to make a quick video to upload, then Nutshell Camera is what you need. The simplistic workflow of the application is too good to not try! In fact, you can make a video in two steps. First, you need to click three photos, or simply choose three snaps from your folder. Secondly, you need to add animation and effects. And there! Your video is good to go! But keep in mind, this is a video, not a presentation. The three snaps you choose are not going to appear like an official presentation. They will very much be a video.
4. Animoto: Another drag-and-drop video editing application like InVideo, Animoto is also based online. You can use the software on any operating system, be it Windows, Android, or iOS. It sports a large variety of templates that you can choose from. Moreover, the software also has a huge library of music tracks, all licensed. Here, you can import images and video clips, add text and edit the fonts you want to use, and add a lot of interesting effects and customize everything according to your taste to make a video that is sure to impress your target audience and clients.
5. Videoshop: Videoshop is an application available for all leading platforms like Android and iOS. It can be downloaded straight from the Google Play Store or from the Apple Store, based on your device. Videoshop is user-friendly, an attribute that is especially handy for beginners. Here, too, you can import your files from your device, or simply shoot a video with the in-app camera. You can then create appropriate titles and subtitles with some more features and your video will be ready for social media! Since Videoshop is available for your phone too, you can make videos on the go and spread a word about your startup!
Conclusion
Video editing can cost a fortune if you don't plan or research enough. However, if you do keep an eye on all the recent software and applications, you will realize that it is as easy as the next thing you will do. With a little practice and patience, and of course, with a lot of imagination, you can create the videos you want to get your startup running. Make sure to convey what you want to through your creations and you will be good to go!
Source - Byo24News