Applications and Software for Online Casinos in 2021

by Staff writer
3 hrs ago
More and more players are opting for online gambling in recent years, causing a rise in the number of casino applications and software providers available. You can bet on almost anything online now, from slots to esports and even fantasy games. Most websites, such as Jackpotcity casino, offer more than one type of game from more than one provider.  

These providers develop and sell various titles such as casino games based on movies, fables, or books and many classic slots. We've put together a list of the best game developers and their most popular casino software available to Swedish players. This was done with the help of our expert, Carlos Norberg. You can find his profile here.

Software Providers

Software providers and casinos available to Swedish players must comply with the regulations set out by the Swedish Gambling Authority and international standards set by various other bodies such as The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). Choosing the right software provider for you depends on many factors.

What Makes a Good Software Provider?

Security - Safe casino software will include SSL (secure socket layer) or TLS (transport layer security) systems to protect from hackers by encrypting your personal data.

Variety - Casino software providers need to hold the player's attention, which means games with different features and a variety of themes.

Quality - no one likes games that look bad or that lag on specific devices. It's essential to read reviews or play a demo to assess the quality of the games the provider produces.

Availability - Some providers aren't available in certain countries or on specific devices. To choose the right provider, you need to be able to play it wherever you are, and on the device you prefer.

Popular Casino Software Providers in Sweden

- Yggdrasil Gaming
- NetEnt
- Play'n Go
- Quickspin
- NYX Interactive
- New And Popular Casino Trends
- VR

A new study by Juniper Research has predicted an 800% growth in VR gambling by 2021. Slots Milion VR is the only real-money online casino at this time and has attracted many high-rollers in its early stages. As VR gambling is relatively expensive, the floors are almost entirely made up of VIP high-rollers.

However, there are various other platforms where you can try VR gambling without placing a real bet.  

3D

3D graphics in casino applications and games isn't all too new, but more developers are integrating it in their games and pages. Realistic animations are more pleasing to the eye and add life to the games. Many software providers have trademark animations or 3D styles that help you discern between them.

Mobile Casino Applications

You can do almost anything from your smartphone, including gambling. Casinos and software providers have developed games and casino applications for virtually every operating system and phone out there.

Playing on the go can help you get more experienced. You can often download games and don't even need an internet connection to play your favourite titles.

Sportsbooks

Sports betting has changed tremendously over the years and is becoming more and more a part of online casinos. Many operators include a sports betting page on their websites and more sports-themed games are popping up.

Punters can bet on any sport imaginable, including video games and fantasy sports. Placing sports bets online on the go is much quicker and more comfortable than going to physical outlets for every sport you want to bet on. Having a sportsbook on a casino site opens a world of sports betting you might not even have tried before.

Conclusion

Online gambling has become more popular because of how quick and convenient it is, as well as how much variety it offers. Operators must be aware of recent casino trends and the demands of their clients to stay in business. The trends in over the last year or two point toward more online gambling and a demand for more combined casino and sportsbook software.
Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days