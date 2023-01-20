Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Software

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
5 hrs ago | Views
Walter Mbano, a 31-year-old man from Pumula South Bulawayo has launched an Application called "Bae Tracker" which is meant to keep relationship partners loyal to each other.

The Application is now available for download on Google Play Store with the description, "An App to find out if bae is loyal". However with no reviews yet.

Speaking to B-Metro about his recently launched Application, Mbano highlighted that he was inspired by the Biblical commandment which states, "Thou shall not commit adultery". He believes this has led to an upsurge in depression and suicide cases.

Giving a report on his newly designed Application, Mbano said :

"The application uses phone authentication to sign up. It then gives you an option of searching where you add your partner's particulars that entail their full name, surname, age and date of birth. The information is stored on the application's database.

If anyone searches for your registered partner on the application, it sends you a notification. It then provides a platform where you pay a fee to have a chat with that person on the app and find out how they are related to your bae.

Information about the app on Google Play Store reads: "an app to find out if bae is loyal. The app helps you to track who claims to date your boyfriend or girlfriend or who has a crush on them.

This app helps whenever you start a relationship, as you are able to search if your partner is in a relationship or not. It solves a lot of problems."

Lastly he hinted, "What inspired me is that l identified umjolo as a societal problem where a number of people invest so much in a relationship only to discover that their partner is cheating."

According to Google Play Store rating, the Application is eligible for users as young as 12 years old and has 100+ downloads within only 8 days of release.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 184 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

4 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Hexco results out

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

14 hrs ago | 911 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

14 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

21 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

23 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2182 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2406 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1614 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1358 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1571 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 2839 Views

Scud to be revived

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1207 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1043 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 383 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1596 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 379 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1039 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 323 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 785 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 183 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 246 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days