Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

Technology / Software

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Walter Mbano, a 31-year-old man from Pumula South Bulawayo has launched an Application called "Bae Tracker" which is meant to keep relationship partners loyal to each other.The Application is now available for download on Google Play Store with the description, "An App to find out if bae is loyal". However with no reviews yet.Speaking to B-Metro about his recently launched Application, Mbano highlighted that he was inspired by the Biblical commandment which states, "Thou shall not commit adultery". He believes this has led to an upsurge in depression and suicide cases.Giving a report on his newly designed Application, Mbano said :"The application uses phone authentication to sign up. It then gives you an option of searching where you add your partner's particulars that entail their full name, surname, age and date of birth. The information is stored on the application's database.If anyone searches for your registered partner on the application, it sends you a notification. It then provides a platform where you pay a fee to have a chat with that person on the app and find out how they are related to your bae.Information about the app on Google Play Store reads: "an app to find out if bae is loyal. The app helps you to track who claims to date your boyfriend or girlfriend or who has a crush on them.This app helps whenever you start a relationship, as you are able to search if your partner is in a relationship or not. It solves a lot of problems."Lastly he hinted, "What inspired me is that l identified umjolo as a societal problem where a number of people invest so much in a relationship only to discover that their partner is cheating."According to Google Play Store rating, the Application is eligible for users as young as 12 years old and has 100+ downloads within only 8 days of release.