OyOs announces official release of the OyOs Online Stores and the OyOs Chatbot

Technology / Software

by Agencies

A. The OyOs Online Stores





B. The OyOs Chatbot Service

OyOs hereby announces the official release of two top of the range IT related products onto the Zimbabwean digital space, OyOs Online Store and the OyOsBOt. OyOs standing for Own Your Online Store is an online ecommerce platform for building ecommerce stores for customers similar to Shopify or WIX, but come integrated with Ecocash, Master/Visa card, Zimswitch, Paypal etc. It is effectively a humanoid service.This project is part of reinitiating the OyOs brand which last surfaced in 2018 under OyOsMusic which received recognition from President E.D Mnangagwa as the Ministry of ICT, Best Innovative Award in 2018 in partnership with POTRAZ.OyOs stands tall as the brainchild of renowned ZimHosts Webdesigners, which has built an iron base reputation since its inception in 2005 - that is affirmed through the attainment of 14 accolades that cut across from the 2016 Ministry of ICT Achievers Awards Best Online Business of the Year 2016 - Local Legends SMEAZ Awards, Top Web Designers of the Year 2015 - Zimbabwe Business Awards, Top ICT Company of the Year 2015 - Zimbabwe Business Awards, Best Web Design Company of the Year 2015 (Bronze Medal) to mention but a few.The aforementioned products aim to be unveiled at Nicoz Diamond Auditorium in Harare, Zimbabwe on the 10th of March 2023 at 09.00 A.M. Given the aforementioned pretext, OyOs stores being functional with local and multinational banking systems as a payment gateway present an opportunity to provide Zimbabwean business community as whole, a fairly nationwide accessible service which keeps the nation in touch with First World business solutions in their day to day operations.We believe in our team's collaborative efforts to deliver world class solutions to the sub-Saharan digital sphere will go a long way in alleviating business operations for the general Zimbabwean populace. The OyOsBot complimenting the store by revamping and shaping the information centre of the nation in a positive post- modern direction. To chat to the OyOBot, you simply whatsapp your question to: +263712 985 427 Given the aforementioned pretext, OyOs stores being functional with local and multinational banking systems as a payment gateway present an opportunity to provide Zimbabwean business community as whole, a fairly nationwide accessible service which keeps the nation in touch with 1st world business solutions in their day to day operations. Challenges with using international stores like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace is that they do not cater for local payment gateways which have been addressed by www.oyos.co.zwOyOs being pushed by the tedious nature of online business in 3rd world sub sub-Saharan context, identified the cost of online ecommerce stores, which is beyond the reach of the average Zimbabwean consumer especially if they need to make use of unrestricted payment gateways. Through our findings from internal surveys we discovered that most consumers have resorted to sites such as Squarespace, Shopify, and Wix etc. Regardless of their benefits, these platforms do not cater for local payment gateways. Integration of the above sites and their customization are but an imagination as procurement of API keys are next to impossible for the average Zimbabwean business owner. Above all, the cost of hiring a developer to set up an online store is exorbitant.With strong considerations to alleviate the Zimbabwean online business market and consumer alike, OyOs Stores offer an intelligent AI ecommerce platform that swiftly auto creates an online store in by entering a few details and completes in under 5 minutes. We have approached all payment gateway platforms and integrated onto our platform i.e. Ecocash, ZimSwitch, PayPal, PayNow, Iveri (Master and Visa card) etc. Owing to the fact that all monotonous processes are completed by OyOs and are also integrated implicates that we offer affordable premiums for free, all you do is pay the monthly maintenance and hosting of your site.Given the vast nature of the OyOs brand's online business, volumes are not an issue and can therefore afford to deliver the online store for free. In continuum, our clients that need custom tasks done such as mobile applications and customisation of the stores including the monthly subscriptions in volume, which will inevitably translate into large scale traffic which feeds to inevitable turnover for our client's businesses.Bearing the above in mind our prospective clientele's target market becomes;I. Any user/ company that wants to setup a store for their online business (SME's, Corporates etc.)II. Developers/ Resellers/ Merchants/ Partners who want to create an unlimited number of stores for theirclients under their one account.All this is made available to our valued clients by simply visiting www.oyos.co.zw and clicking the “Start Free Trial “ option to start the 7 day free trial then 10usd per month thereafter.OyOs hopes that the creation of such a platform consolidates its position as the one stop tech-solutions company in Zimbabwe, being an epitome of IT related solutions and businesses alike.Given the effervescent thirst to drive first class web based solutions to third world Zimbabwean digital market, OyOs is proud to announce the unveiling of the OyOs chatbot service, the OyOsBot, which seeks to be the aesthetic for day to day business operations and student tasks.Being the sister invention to the OyOs stores (Own Your Online Store), the conception of the OyOsBot, is a revolutionary AI-powered chatbot, that will see Zimbabweans changing the way businesses interact with their customers. The bot provides businesses and students with an automated customer service solution.OyOsBot also helps business administrators and students save time by automating mundane tasks such as taking notes, organizing files, and creating to-do lists. With the OyOsBot, students can now quickly and easily access their notes and files, and keep track of their tasks and deadlines. We are confident that the chatbot is the perfect assistant for students who want to stay organized and on top of their studies. With its AI-powered assistant, OyOsBot can help students save time and stay focused on their studies.A plethora of factors manipulated the invention of this service to Zimbabwe, initially the restriction of ChatGPT services in Zimbabwe, which are only limited to users that have access to VPN servers that are costly to subscribe. Despite the fact that a VPN can be accessed data is expensive to browse online which are constantly forced to rely on institutional WIFI networks. ChatGPT now charges its users and according to our internal findings, the average Zimbabwean has little to no access to Master/ Visa card payment platforms. Those that may have access to them are also expected to top up at respective banking institutions which is time consuming and yet again tedious process for a miniature provision , which are also restricted as most of Zimbabwean Master/Visa cards are not accepted.OyOs has eliminated these and other challenges by performing legal integration (through API) and brought the ChatGPT service legally on WhatsApp. There is no need to worry about data bundle charges as the OyOsBot easily functions on ONLY WhatsApp bundles. Even when it comes to subscribing to the OyOsBot service, all is promptly done via WhatsApp using just EcoCash and Master/Visa Card. Since we also pay for word count (known as tokens), we charge a small amount to keep you informed. Our packages are pegged at 400 ZWL (RTGS) for 20 question, after receiving 5 questions FREE of charge. We do not limit the word count so one question can ask a 500 word essay or dissertation.As previously mentioned everyone and anyone can use the bot, including students who want to have their essays, homework, assignments done, business people who constantly draft business proposals, business plans etc. General use for emotional support and advice, recipes for making meals, love birds seeking effective romance tips and other administrative functions are also supported.OyOsBot offers a number of competitive advantages over traditional chatbot solutions. OyOsBot is powered by AI technology, which allows it to understand natural language and provide accurate and timely responses. Additionally, the bot can provide customers with personalized recommendations and automated customer service solutions. This makes the OyOsBot a more effective and efficient customer service solution than traditional chatbot solutions.Anyone can use the OyOsBot by following two simple steps;Step 1: Save the number +263712 985 427 as "OyOsBot"Step 2: WhatsApp your questions and experience the prompt results.We are pleased to announce that OyOs is also able to provide customised chatbot services for specific clients. More information will be unveiled on the launch date on Friday the 10th of March 2023 from 9am- 12pm at the Nicoz Diamond venue 7th floor (opposite Cresta Jameson Hotel).