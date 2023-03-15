Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Software

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
Old Mutual innovation hub - Eight2Five will this Friday 17 March, host a computer coding training for women in a bid to hone computer programming skills in females as well to rouse interest in more digital and innovation careers for women.

The coding bootcamp slated for 17 March, was inspired by this year's theme for International Womens Day, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

According to data from the US based International Center for Women & Information Technology, women have made huge advances in fields like medicine and law, but the high-tech fields are still dominated by men.

With Old Mutual keen to develop more tech-focused skills in women to break the gender divide, the coding bootcamp seeks to empower women that are interested in understanding the basics of coding and ignite interest in more digital and innovation careers.

The bootcamp will be half day and is open to people that do not have any coding skills. By the end of the training, the ladies will be able to build their basic websites and develop UX design skills. At Old Mutual Zimbabwe, entrepreneurship is an important core pillar of the responsible business strategy. The commitment to supporting small businesses so that they realize their aspiration is being driven by creating initiatives and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Last year, Eight2Five innovation hub commenced its cloud computing upskilling programme for local technology and information communication technology (ICT) entrepreneurs.

The programme sought to upskill local entrepreneurs and start-ups in solving real-world problems through technology.

Kickstarting the program, Eight2Five powered by Old Mutual last year hosted the first hybrid Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Computing onboarding in Harare.

The cloud computing session was a success, which drew over 65 developers and tech enthusiasts that attended the event in person while others joined virtually.

"Ensuring that female entrepreneurs get a globally competitive advantage is of great importance to us, this is why we took the initiative to put this together and continue the journey of empowerment," Old Mutual Womens Network leader Kudakwashe Mswaka,said.

The vision of the Eight2Five innovation hub is to partner with Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and start-ups to achieve a shared vision of solving real world and business problems through technology. The coding bootcamp is opened to all women pursuing coding skills that unlock digital and innovation ideas and careers, for more information visit: https://eight2five.co.zw or email info@eight2five.co.zw.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mphoko family feud plays out on social media

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo solar tile producer eyes Sadc market

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chiefs to fine farmers for not dipping cattle

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa poised for landslide victory?

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF primaries vetting ends today

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

PAP takes Zimbabwe sanctions fight to Washington

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa to revive chieftainships abolished by colonisers

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiefs receive 20 cars

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

De-registration of unlicenced vehicles starts

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

EU crafting own version of PVO Bill

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Minister's aide bashed for accusing Zanu-PF official of being a former MDC member

16 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bid for Cowdray park seat sparks debate

16 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mwonzora seeks ConCourt order to force ZEC redo delimitation exercise

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa pampers the newly installed chiefs

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

What's the point of 'performance contracts' when the regime always blames sanctions for its failures?

15 Mar 2023 at 10:16hrs | 786 Views

Zanu-PF heavies battle for Bulilima seat

15 Mar 2023 at 09:07hrs | 1744 Views

'Army deserter' blocked from contesting Zanu-PF primaries

15 Mar 2023 at 09:06hrs | 2398 Views

ZBC gets license for new TV channel

15 Mar 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1417 Views

Sikhala refuses to speak in court

15 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3548 Views

Zimbabwe's airports to be assessed by international aviation team

15 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's Jefferies lands full season NorthWest AMR drive following shootout

15 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 359 Views

Zimbabwean serial killer slapped with eight life sentences

15 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 606 Views

Jitters over Al Jazeera exposé telling

15 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1328 Views

Fresh storm brews over Zimbabwe polls

15 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa's CCC holds 'go home to vote' rally in SA

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 582 Views

Chivayo's US$5,6m fraud case collapses

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 190 Views

'More Zimbabwean men dying than women'

15 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 883 Views

Motorist demands US$132 fine refund from CCC led council

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 332 Views

Mnangagwa extends Makamure probe by 6 months

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 250 Views

Ex-CiZC boss summoned 5 years after alleged crime

15 Mar 2023 at 06:46hrs | 219 Views

Retired Colonel Ndlovu declared provincial hero

15 Mar 2023 at 06:45hrs | 665 Views

Chamisa led HCC bows down to pressure from motorists

15 Mar 2023 at 06:45hrs | 340 Views

Residents fume over substandard NBS houses

15 Mar 2023 at 06:44hrs | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days