Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use
Awareness of responsible gambling is on the agenda in the industry in 2024. Governments, regulatory bodies, and reputable casino operators unite to create a healthier landscape for gamblers, many of whom still experience the challenging consequences of uncontrolled gaming. This issue is especially relevant in Zimbabwe, where the digital sector is still in its infancy and requires more control. Self-exclusion has already become a viable solution for coping with related disorders: complemented with safer gaming campaigns and instant access to helplines, it assists in building a more responsible community.
UK’s Example: Efficiency of GamStop Self-Exclusion
The British jurisdiction is known as one of the strictest in terms of online gambling regulations, so both players and casino operators face numerous limitations. Mandatory GamStop self-exclusion is among the core requirements, and the tool has already shown positive results. Over 80% of its participants reported coping with compulsive habits and developing a healthier approach to this entertainment. However, the program only covers in-country platforms, while non-UK casino sites are prevalent in the Zimbabwean market. Luckily for the state’s residents, GamStop is not the only software allowing limited access to gambling and betting sites. Multiple alternatives are available for those desiring to get rid of their harmful hobby, so let’s explore some working tools in Zimbabwe and beyond.
GamStop Alternatives for Healthier Gambling Behaviours
All in all, self-exclusion tools work pretty similarly. They ban users from potentially harmful websites, allowing them to pass appropriate treatment and take time to recover. Launching the tool doesn’t mean that players cannot return to online casinos since they can still join gaming sites when the chosen period is over. Self-exclusions are usually flexible: users can voluntarily join them and select the term themselves.
NetNanny
This tool was initially developed as a parental control, but it’s now actively used as a gambling-blocking tool. This international program is available to Zimbabwean residents and helps those struggling with compulsive habits. Users can adjust settings and get a full ban on the chosen websites, after which they should pass appropriate therapies until full recovery. NetNanny is the best GamStop alternative that maintains safer pastimes online and helps eliminate potential problems.
BetFilter
This program was specifically designed to totally restrict problem players from gambling sites and provide them with the support and treatment they need. BetFilter offers a minimum self-exclusion period of one year and a maximum of two years. Participants cannot cancel the ban once they’ve installed the software and agreed to its terms and conditions. Besides banning all potentially harmful platforms, the program blocks all pop-ups and advertisements of risky entertainment options, which is really what Zimbabwean problem users lack.
GamBlock
This independent non-profit organisation is one of the most popular alternatives to GamStop among Zimbabwean gamblers. It is not funded by any iGaming giants and operates with the aim of reducing gambling-related harm. GamBlock is accessible globally, so Zimbabwean compulsive players can launch it and enjoy casino-free lives. The software is compatible with all operating systems, so downloading it on all devices increases the program’s efficiency. The main benefit is that problem gamblers can customise their preferences and restrict access to chosen sites for a particular time period. The only GamBlock’s disadvantage is that self-exclusion is not free and doesn’t have a trial, but the final price depends on numerous factors.
BetBlocker
Another UK-based gambling blocker is accessible globally, so users from Zimbabwe can join in with a few clicks. This self-exclusion tool is free and can be activated with a few clicks. Experts recommend downloading BetBlocker on all devices so that customers are protected whenever they go online. The program allows restricted access to over 84,000 sites registered in different jurisdictions, and its coverage is constantly expanding. Moreover, the tool’s users actively share their recovery stories, often cheer up other participants and encourage them on their way to healthy gambling habits.
Gamban
This multifunctional support tool helps compulsive users fight their problems and develop a new approach to online casinos. Gamban effectively blocks thousands of potentially harmful platforms and provides additional treatment opportunities for those negatively affected by gaming. Registering a Gamban account is free for Zimbabwean users, who can enjoy a 7-day trial and decide whether the program suits them. Layered self-exclusion allows players to customise the tool according to their preferences and demands and receive assistance from an experienced service team.
The Final Word
Zimbabwean players have barely any limitations in terms of online gambling since the country’s sector is flexible for operators and risk-seekers. This course raises particular problems, and growing rates of gaming disorders are the major challenge. Increasing customer awareness about the possible negative consequences is the right approach, but sometimes, it’s not enough. In this case, self-exclusion tools come in handy. Even though GamStop is unavailable to Zimbabwean users, they can get around it with non GamStop casinos and use alternative tools with similar features and proven efficiency.
Source - Byo24News