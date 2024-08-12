Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Software

Why NetEnt stands out as a top-tier game developer

by Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
3 hrs ago | Views
When asked about the best game developers, which software provider would everyone think of? We bet that many will recall NetEnt with its highest-quality slot machines and exceptional features. The company has been operating in the market since 1996, and almost three decades of experience in iGaming make it an undisputed industry leader. 

The content supplier collaborates with the best online casinos globally and regularly delights players with amazing releases. What is the secret behind the developer’s popularity that it managed to keep for many years?

History of Net Entertainment
The company began its journey in brick-and-mortar casinos, as iGaming wasn’t well-developed in 1996 when NetEnt was founded. However, the developer quickly understood the potential of the digital gambling world and started working on top-notch solutions for online casinos, which began appearing during that time. 

Until 2003, the provider had already made several loud releases and signed partnerships with international gaming platforms. Its products attracted players with well-thought-out designs, convenient interfaces, and simplicity – and users don’t need any special skills to enjoy slot machines and get the chance to win real money.

The company expanded its influence in the gambling market by constantly providing risk seekers with new products and equipping them with additional features for an even better experience. Despite being one of the industry pioneers with an already-established reputation, NetEnt never stops developing. 

The provider implements the most innovative game development technologies to delight gamblers with high-quality content.

NetEnt Free Spins Bonuses
Promotions are an integral part of online gambling, and every player would be happy to begin their journey with free spins bonuses without deposits or other juicy offers. The good news is that NetEnt only collaborates with reputable establishments, delighting users with fair conditions and generous rewards. 

In countries like New Zealand, the popularity of NetEnt games with free spins continues to soar, drawing in numerous players eager to enjoy high-quality gaming experiences. Therefore, many NZ players opt for no-deposit free spins offers outlined at Casino Deps and play their favourite slots. 

In addition, NetEnt adds built-in bonuses to their products. Gamblers can take advantage of juicy multipliers, special symbols, free rounds, etc. All these features offer players increased chances of becoming a winner and getting a fantastic cash prize.

Most Popular Slots & Latest Games
NetEnt's portfolio doesn’t consist of thousands of titles – and this factor makes the software developer even more in demand among gambling lovers. The company boasts around 200 products, each of which has the highest quality. Net Entertainment thinks over every little detail, which is why new slots create a real boom in the casino industry. 

The provider has multiple bestsellers; for instance, have you heard of the Starburst slot? It’s available in top online casinos and has been in demand for over ten years already. Other popular NetEnt games include Divine Fortune, Gonzo’s Quest, and Dead or Alive. These casino titles are really timeless? NetEnt pokies belong to the most popular casino games in New Zealand and many other countries. 

Of course, the developer continues working on brand-new solutions, aiming to please gamblers with more unique content with numerous features. The latest NetEnt slots, Pandora Treasure and Jungle Spirit Megaways attract thousands of players and provide them with hours of fun. 

At first glance, it may seem that all the best slot machines have already been released, but NetEnt still manages to surprise fans.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Innovative Approach
Despite being the industry pioneer operating in the market for almost three decades, NetEnt always implements the latest technologies to remain in demand. The company’s top-notch technologies are among the main reasons why it manages to make high-quality games and attract players globally. 

The software developer was one of the first to concentrate on mobile gaming solutions, which are increasingly popular among modern adrenaline seekers. All NetEnt products are perfectly compatible with the smallest screens, which makes gambling possible regardless of where the person is.

Of course, mobile adaptation is not the only innovation Net Entertainment uses. The company is keen on innovations and is always happy to add something new to game manufacturing. For instance, the company has already entered the metaverse and integrated virtual reality possibilities into its games. 

This innovation is rapidly gaining popularity in online gambling - and guess what - NetEnt is the pioneer in developing these products.

Industry Recognition and Awards
NetEnt doesn’t need to promote itself, as it’s an already established market leader with an excellent reputation. Even those far from the online gambling world know this software developer. In addition, Net Entertainment has international recognition, which is confirmed by numerous special awards. 

The company has twice won the EGR B2B Awards in 2021 and took the title of the best mobile games supplier in EGR Italy 2020. These are the latest developer’s successes, but not the only ones. NetEnt also got the Slot Supplier of the Year title in EGR B2B Awards and won the International Gaming Awards in 2019.

Closing Thoughts
NetEnt doesn’t follow trends, it creates them! The game developer has shown amazing success in the last thirty years and doesn’t seem to stop at this point. Gamblers can already enjoy over 200 high-quality titles, including the renowned Starburst and Divine Fortune. 

Moreover, the provider regularly surprises risk seekers with even more impressive content with fantastic bonus features. Using the best technologies and innovations, NetEnt became one of the first to enter the metaverse and strongly invested in this niche to provide gaming lovers with even more impressive casino experiences.


Source - Byo24News

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

The State of Zimbabwe's Education System and the Need for Industrial Placements for Unexperienced Lecturers

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe military needs to transform from a ZANLA force to a national army

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Invest in experiences

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rejects Mnangagwa's facade

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

12 hrs ago | 466 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

18 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

18 hrs ago | 1476 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

18 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

18 hrs ago | 562 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

12 Aug 2024 at 20:00hrs | 174 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

12 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 521 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

12 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 885 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

12 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1120 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

12 Aug 2024 at 15:00hrs | 4420 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

12 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 1283 Views

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

12 Aug 2024 at 14:28hrs | 340 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

12 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 408 Views

Body found with missing head

12 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 549 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 351 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 485 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 323 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 244 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

12 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 195 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 2638 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1481 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

11 Aug 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1755 Views

Chamisa responds to Malema

11 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 3102 Views

SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 463 Views

US funded NGOs blame SADC

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 2229 Views

BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1095 Views

Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 529 Views

Luphahla joins Dembare

11 Aug 2024 at 18:37hrs | 402 Views

Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 301 Views

Boost for ZiG as gold deliveries soar

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 301 Views

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

11 Aug 2024 at 18:31hrs | 385 Views