Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

Technology / Software

by Staff reporter

Last month, a disturbing case emerged from Canada where fraudsters used artificial intelligence to clone the voices of elderly Americans' grandchildren. Between 2021 and 2024, the ring targeted seniors across 46 states, using near-perfect digital impersonations to plead for urgent bail money or medical fees. Victims, trusting the familiar voices, wired more than US$21 million before the scam was shut down by authorities.If such a high-tech fraud could flourish in Canada, Zimbabwean families must ask: what safeguards do we have against a similar wave of AI voice cloning scams?Across Harare, Bulawayo, and rural areas along the Gweru road, mobile phones serve as vital lifelines connecting families. Voices carry deep emotional trust, stronger than texts or emails. But now, AI voice cloning threatens to weaponize this trust.Imagine a pensioner in Mbare receiving a frantic call late at night from a voice claiming to be his grandson, pleading for bail money after a fake arrest. The voice is panicked and authentic-sounding. The grandfather, lonely and trusting, sends US$100 via mobile money, only to discover later the call was a fabricated deepfake. The money—and the trail—vanish.This is no ordinary financial crime; it is an emotional hijacking of family bonds through synthetic media. AI voice cloning requires only minutes of audio and basic computing power to create near-perfect impersonations. Scammers can generate personalized messages and flood thousands of vulnerable phone lines, preying on love and trust.Zimbabweans have long battled mobile money and lottery scams, but AI voice cloning escalates the threat dramatically. Unlike older scams, these calls have no obvious accents or suspicious patterns. They mimic speech, emotion, and cadence flawlessly, fooling even tech-savvy individuals.Experts warn that a single deepfake call can shatter years of skepticism and vigilance.To combat this, global experts like the Responsible AI Institute advocate for "RAISE pathways"—a framework centred on three pillars: real-time call verification, secure identity protocols, and voice provenance tracing. Zimbabwe must consider adopting similar safeguards tailored to its unique social fabric.Real-time verification would embed encrypted "digital stamps" on calls, enabling phones or networks to flag unverified or suspicious calls immediately. Users would see alerts like "Caller identity unverified," helping them avoid scams before answering.Secure identity protocols could require families to use secret passphrases known only to close relatives or implement two-step call-backs on money requests. If a caller cannot pass this authentication, the request is automatically denied.Voice provenance tracing involves embedding inaudible metadata in voice streams, including call origin and timestamps. This data allows law enforcement to trace fraudulent calls' sources and blacklist repeat offenders, helping to dismantle scam operations.Implementing these requires coordinated efforts. Zimbabwe's Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) must lead, setting standards that compel mobile networks like Econet, NetOne, and Telecel to adopt AI-aware call authentication systems.Phone manufacturers should integrate verification displays into default dialler apps, showing green icons for verified calls and red warnings for suspect ones.Legal frameworks must catch up as well. Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit and cybercrime units should classify AI voice cloning scams as aggravated offences, with harsher penalties than traditional fraud. Courts need to impose deterrent sentences, while law enforcement receives training in digital forensics to track these sophisticated criminals.Public education campaigns are equally vital. Community radio, churches, and village meetings should raise awareness about the dangers of AI voice scams, urging people to verify urgent money requests through code words, second calls, or in-person visits.Simple messages—translated into Shona, Ndebele, and English—can reinforce protective habits, such as: "If a relative calls asking for money, pause and verify. Ask for the family's secret word. When in doubt, hang up and call back on a known number."Support lines staffed by volunteers can provide immediate help for seniors suspecting scams, including real-time verification with network operators.Banks and mobile money platforms can integrate alerts in their apps, prompting users to confirm large transfers requested after suspicious calls, adding a vital layer of friction to prevent fraud.Critics might argue these measures are costly or complex. Yet Zimbabwe has demonstrated remarkable technological leaps before—such as pioneering mobile money services—and can harness that spirit to defend its families against AI-driven deception.As AI voice cloning scams spread worldwide, Zimbabwe must act swiftly to protect its people's most precious trust: the sound of a loved one's voice.