Pythons invade Mutare suburb

by Staff reporter
Residents of Darlington Extension in Mutare are living in constant fear after discovering a den of giant pythons mere metres from their homes, prompting urgent calls for their removal.

A visit to the area by The Manica Post on Thursday revealed five massive, shiny pythons basking in the sun, having made an anthill near houses along the Mutare-Beira Railway Line their habitat.

Local resident Mr. Binali Yard expressed grave concern, saying, "My family is the most exposed, with the snakes just 30 metres away from my house. Since I rear chickens, which attract snakes, we fear they may invade our home. These are no ordinary snakes; the smallest is about 2.5 metres long. Both adults and children here are unsafe. We see them daily."

Residents claim they have reported the situation to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), but say no response has been forthcoming.

Another resident, Mr. Philosopher Maoneke, highlighted the danger posed to children, who are now on holiday and often play near the snake habitat.

"I first spotted these snakes last week. I live about 200 metres away, and I have never seen such large snakes concentrated in one place. They come out of the hole to bask in the sun. We urgently need authorities to remove them," said Mr. Maoneke.

He added that when residents contacted ZimParks for help, they were told to pay US$30, with the claim that the snakes were in a bush and not near houses.

In response, the Department of Museums and National Monuments dispatched expert snake handlers, led by curatorial assistant Mr. Brighton Mahwite from the Zoology and Botany section. However, capturing the snakes proved difficult as they reside in a very deep hole.

"We need large quantities of water to pour inside the hole so the snakes can float out," explained Mr. Mahwite. "The site offers a conducive environment, with a nearby dumpsite attracting prey such as monkeys, mice, rats, and guinea fowl. The varying sizes of the snakes suggest breeding activity."

Mr. Mahwite added that pythons can lay up to 60 eggs, with around half surviving. Their natural predators include pied crows and cats. Though only five snakes have been spotted, there may be more hiding, especially as winter slows their activity. With summer approaching, more snakes may emerge, increasing the likelihood of encounters near homes and chicken coops.

"A fully grown python can go two weeks on a meal of two broilers or a monkey," he said.

Given the snakes' close proximity to human habitation, Mr. Mahwite called for urgent relocation efforts, involving cooperation between ZimParks, the City of Mutare, and the Department of Museums and National Monuments.

He warned that children taking pictures near the snakes are at risk, as the grass and terrain offer perfect cover for surprise attacks. Additionally, the nearby stream provides a water source sustaining the reptiles.

Residents of Darlington Extension remain anxious, hoping swift action will protect their community from this growing reptilian threat.

Source - Manica Post
