Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

A close-knit group of eight men from Bulawayo shocked the city after they were charged with robbing the mansion of a friend while pretending to enjoy drinks together at a local bar.The accused - Nduduzo Mthethwa (46), Butho Ndlovu (28), Zibusiso Ndlovu (27), Tyson Taylor Ndlovu (29), Zibusiso Manungwa (28), Nqobile Nxumalo (29), Lewis Mbeli (28), and Alexandra Ngwenya (28) - appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shingirai Mutiro facing charges related to a meticulously planned robbery in Newton West Suburb. All were remanded in custody until 8 August.Prosecutor Dominic Moyo revealed that the plot hatched back in September 2024 when three conspirators - Manungwa, Nxumalo, and Mbeli - who were friends with Princess Sibanda's husband, grew suspicious that the couple was sitting on a fortune. Their suspicion stemmed from Princess's employment at Kings Jewellery.Greed drove them to plot the heist, beginning with a reconnaissance mission under cover of darkness. Tyson Taylor, Zibusiso Ndlovu, Nqobile, and Lewis attempted to scout Princess's home but were spooked and left without success.The initial plan failed, but the gang regrouped.On 31 October 2024, Tyson assembled a new team including Nduduzo, Butho, and Zibusiso Ndlovu. Using insider knowledge, Tyson briefed them extensively and on 1 November personally showed them Princess's house to map out the operation.To distract Princess's husband, Manungwa, Nqobile, and Lewis lured him to koSamuriwo Bar under the pretense of casual drinking.With the husband away and the house vulnerable, the gang struck.On 2 November, Alexandra Ngwenya—still at large—drove the crew in a blue Honda Fit to the house, knowing Princess was alone inside. Armed with pistols, an axe, and a pick handle, they forced their way in.Princess awoke to a nightmare as the intruders grabbed her hair, pulled her from bed, and held a gun to her head, demanding money and valuables.The robbers ransacked the property, stealing an iPhone 13 Pro Max, three 72-inch TVs, expensive jewellery, designer shoes, and other valuables before vanishing.The story took a darker turn when Tyson Taylor demanded his share as the mastermind. Instead of cooperation, his accomplices claimed police had intercepted them, forcing them to abandon the loot at ZRP Tshabalala.Subsequent police investigations led to arrests, with some gang members cooperating by naming others, unraveling the tightly woven criminal web.The case continues to unfold as authorities seek to apprehend Alexandra Ngwenya and recover stolen items.