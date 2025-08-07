Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

Technology / Software

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo mechanic, Mukanwa Mathe (33) of Thorngrove, found himself in trouble with the law after selling a client's set of wheels for US$680 and vanishing with the money.Mathe appeared before Tredgold Magistrate Maxwell Ncube, who fined him US$300. Should he fail to pay the fine, he faces three months imprisonment. Additionally, Mathe was ordered to reimburse the full value of the wheels, amounting to US$680.Court proceedings revealed that in June, Mathe received four complete wheels, size 195/14 pro, from Gibson Sithole, who had brought them in for repairs. Instead of completing the job, Mathe sold the wheels without permission and disappeared.Prosecutor Mehluli Ndlovu told the court that Mathe used the proceeds to pay personal expenses such as rent and bills."Mathe claimed he intended to repay the complainant once he had the money, but things didn't go according to plan," Ndlovu said.Unfortunately for Sithole, none of the wheels have been recovered, leaving him out of pocket.Mathe's attempts to evade responsibility ultimately failed as the law caught up with him.