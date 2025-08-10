Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Software

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot created by Elon Musk's U.S.-based startup xAI, appears to be inaccessible in Zimbabwe. Although the company has yet to provide an official explanation, mounting evidence points to U.S. sanctions - specifically those enacted under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act - as the likely reason for the service restriction.

Zimbabwe is among a list of countries and jurisdictions affected by targeted U.S. sanctions, which prohibit American companies from offering goods or services to individuals or entities deemed responsible for human rights abuses, corruption, or other activities undermining democratic processes. These restrictions apply to digital services, including software and AI platforms developed by U.S.-based firms like xAI.

Legal experts say xAI, being incorporated and operating under U.S. jurisdiction, must adhere strictly to U.S. export control regulations and sanctions regimes. This likely includes geofencing Grok from users located in Zimbabwe, even if there is no direct prohibition from Zimbabwean authorities.

"While U.S. sanctions are often targeted rather than comprehensive, companies will generally take a cautious approach and restrict services broadly to avoid accidental violations," said one international sanctions compliance analyst. "This is especially true for emerging technologies like AI."

Despite the legal backdrop, the situation on the ground has puzzled Zimbabwean users. Several have taken to social media to express frustration, noting that other U.S.-developed AI services - including those from OpenAI and Google - remain accessible without issue. This inconsistency has led some to speculate that the issue may stem from business decisions, licensing priorities, or even technical complications.

"There are no regulatory barriers here preventing Grok from operating," said a local tech entrepreneur in Harare. "It feels more like a decision made outside Zimbabwe."

While U.S. sanctions appear to be the most credible explanation, some observers have floated alternative theories. Zimbabwe's patchy internet infrastructure, high data costs, or simply being a low-priority market for xAI's international rollout could also be contributing factors. However, there is no direct evidence supporting these possibilities, and no statement from xAI has clarified the situation.

How is Starlink operating?

The Grok unavailability has also sparked renewed scrutiny of another Elon Musk-linked service operating in Zimbabwe: Starlink. The satellite internet provider, which also falls under the U.S. regulatory framework, appears to be offering service in the country through local partnerships. This has raised eyebrows among observers wondering how Starlink has avoided similar restrictions.

Some analysts speculate that Starlink's operation in Zimbabwe may be facilitated through local intermediaries not directly subject to sanctions, or that its deployment complies with narrowly defined exemptions under U.S. law. Others point to the fact that sanctions targeting Zimbabwe are often aimed at specific individuals and entities rather than the country as a whole, allowing for greater flexibility in certain commercial engagements.

"There is often a nuanced difference in how various types of services are treated under U.S. sanctions law," said a regional legal consultant. "Starlink may be operating within a legal gray area, or they may have secured specific licenses or exemptions that allow them to proceed."

As of now, xAI has not responded to public inquiries or offered any explanation regarding the unavailability of Grok in Zimbabwe. Until a formal statement is issued, users remain in the dark - caught between geopolitics, tech policy, and the growing digital divide.

More on: #Grok, #Sanctions,

