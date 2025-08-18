Zimbabwean startups join Visa's Fintech Accelerator

Technology / Software

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's fintech ecosystem is gaining international recognition as two local startups, ChatCash and BigDot.ai, have been selected among 22 companies for Visa's Fourth Africa Fintech Accelerator. The 12-week virtual program brings together early-stage fintechs from 12 African countries, providing mentorship, technical training, and access to investors. This initiative forms part of Visa's US$1 billion commitment to advancing Africa's digital and financial inclusion by 2027.ChatCash, a Zimbabwean fintech, is developing AI-powered, multilingual payment systems that operate within messaging apps, enabling people - particularly those outside formal banking - to send and receive money more easily. The startup said the accelerator would help them "further develop our solutions, expand our reach, and contribute to Africa's digital transformation."BigDot.ai, meanwhile, focuses on blockchain-powered checkout and financial management tools for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping businesses digitise operations and reduce reliance on cash transactions.Participation in the accelerator offers Zimbabwean startups access to Visa's technical resources, investor networks, and continental partnerships - opportunities that could help scale their operations both locally and across Africa. Historically, Zimbabwe has had limited representation in high-profile African tech accelerators, which are often dominated by Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt. Having two startups selected in the same cohort highlights the country's emerging fintech talent.The program's previous cohorts have raised over US$55 million in funding and added US$3 million in revenue, underscoring the tangible impact of the accelerator. For ChatCash and BigDot.ai, the coming months will be critical in translating this exposure into regional market growth.ChatCash expressed excitement over the development, stating: "We're thrilled to be part of this esteemed group, leveraging AI-powered, multilingual payments through messaging apps to drive financial inclusion. The accelerator program will enable us to further develop our solutions, expand our reach, and contribute to Africa's digital transformation. This recognition validates our innovative approach and dedication to providing accessible payment solutions."With Zimbabwe now represented on one of Africa's largest fintech development platforms, the country is poised to gain a stronger foothold in the continental digital finance landscape.