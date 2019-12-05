Videos / Documentary

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

by BBC

1619 marks the year of the first documented arrival of enslaved Africans in what’s today the United States of America. The West African country of Ghana – which was a major hub during the transatlantic slave trade - declared 2019 the year of return and is encouraging the African diaspora to visit the country. According to the country’s tourism board from January to June this year, there was a 20 per cent increase in the number of Americans visiting the country and an 11 per cent increase in visitors from the UK. But some young African Americans have decided to return for good.