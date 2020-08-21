Videos / Entertainment WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri by Staff Reporter 3 hrs ago | Views King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri (Official Music Video) Watch More Entertainment WATCH: Zim Comedian Explain how Mugabe 'Resigned' Entertainment Watch: Wayisunduza Pantsula shandis Entertainment WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri Entertainment ZAMBEZI NEWS - FRIDAY Edition Comments Recommended 5roomed house for sale in rimuka , kadoma. 5roomed house for sale in rimuka , kadoma. Kensington 2acres plots with title deeds serviced Kensington 2acres plots with title deeds serviced Three bedroom house morningside Three bedroom house morningside 300 square meter stand nkulumane 300 square meter stand nkulumane Globally renowned ict courses on offer Globally renowned ict courses on offer Selling 400sqm stand at pumula north Selling 400sqm stand at pumula north Manningdale 1acre stands in cheezis road with clean papers Manningdale 1acre stands in cheezis road with clean papers Infill stand in pumula south Infill stand in pumula south