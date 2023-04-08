Videos / Entertainment

WATCH: Sugar Sugar salutes legendary Macheso

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sungura musician Taruvinga "Sugar Sugar" Manjokoto heaped praises on King of Sungura Alick Macheso after he gave him time to perform at Glendale 007 in Mashonaland Central yesterday.



Sugar Sugar was slowly being forgotten in music circles but Macheso had to give him the platform to perform.



Speaking on stage Sugar Sugar said Macheso is an elder and he should be respected as God continues to bless him.



"I would like to thank Mudhara Macheso for giving me this opportunity to perform here it is actually my first time to perform with him l am humbled and l also want to thank his management for allowing me to be here," bellowed Sugar Sugar.



Macheso has been carrying various artistes to his shows during the Easter holidays on Thursday he was with Lady Storm at Las Vegas , Friday he was with Jah Signal at Tanza Chitungwiza, Saturday he was with Sugar Sugar at 007 Glendale today he rounds up with Andy Muridzo at Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi.



Macheso's publicist Tich Makahamadze said they work with any artiste who is willing to work with them.



"Our duty is to uplift other musicians so we work with any artiste who is willing to work with us this is why we have so many artistes whom we are moving with on our shows," Makahamadze said.



A staunch Macheso fan BG from Bindura said Macheso is a legend and should get all the respect he deserves.



" Macheso is a living legend all l can say he should get all the respect he deserves," said BG.