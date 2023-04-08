Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / Entertainment

WATCH: Sugar Sugar salutes legendary Macheso

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
Sungura musician Taruvinga "Sugar Sugar" Manjokoto heaped praises on King of Sungura Alick Macheso after he gave him time to perform at Glendale 007 in Mashonaland Central yesterday.

Sugar Sugar was slowly being forgotten in music circles but Macheso had to give him the platform to perform.

Speaking on stage Sugar Sugar said Macheso is an elder and he should be respected as God continues to bless him.

"I would like to thank Mudhara Macheso for giving me this opportunity to perform here it is actually my first time to perform with him l am humbled and l also want to thank his management for allowing me to be here," bellowed Sugar Sugar.

Macheso has been carrying various artistes to his shows during the Easter holidays on Thursday he was with Lady Storm at Las Vegas , Friday he was with Jah Signal at Tanza Chitungwiza, Saturday he was with Sugar Sugar at 007 Glendale today he rounds up with Andy Muridzo at Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi.

Macheso's publicist Tich Makahamadze said they work with any artiste who is willing to work with them.

"Our duty is to uplift other musicians so we work with any artiste who is willing to work with us this is why we have so many artistes whom we are moving with on our shows," Makahamadze said.

A staunch Macheso fan BG from Bindura said Macheso is a legend and should get all the respect he deserves.

" Macheso is a living legend all l can say he should get all the respect he deserves," said BG.

Featured Videos

WATCH: Sugar Sugar salutes legendary Macheso

Al Jazeera Money Laundering Exposé: Episode 2 - Smoke & Mirrors

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Dexter Nduna begging for votes

WATCH: Zimbabwe Land Reform, Where are we now? State of The Nation with Oscar Mataruka

WATCH: Mugabe - liberator's legacy lives on

WATCH: How laws on presidential benefits are passed in Zimbabwe

WATCH: Some countries benefit from chaos in Zimbabwe

Car washer warns Zimbabwe youths to stay away from drugs

WATCH: Reaction to banning of a 'Zimbabwe We Want Campaign' prayer meeting: Peter Mutasa

WATCH: Highlanders fans sing 'Mugabe's corpse suffering in the fridge'

WATCH: 'You must love your ZimDollar'- Prof Mthuli Ncube

WATCH: The Hidden Lives Of 'Housegirls' - Full BBC documentary

WATCH: Zim EFF supports EFF 2019 Elections

WATCH: Zimbabwean White Farmers Get Farm Compensation

WATCH: Bulawayo's Derelict Industrial buildings now taken over by churches

WATCH: Mafume addresses the media after the recent MDC fire

WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA picket outside commissioner's office

WATCH: Glow Petroleum filling station in Mutare up in flames

WATCH: Arrival of the body of the heroine Thokozile Mathuthu at Hwange colliery stadium

WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives for Zanu-PF Bindura rally

WATCH: White City Bombing - How Mnangagwa ran!

WATCH: Chamisa tsaaahhh!!! - Chiyangwa

Mukupe's very bad week & which party has best solution to solve Zimbabwe's Cash Crisis - POV with Zororo Makamba

WATCH: Chamisa addresses Gwanda Rally in Ndebele

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

WATCH: Gunshots, cheating allegations, disappearing ballots : ZANU-PF Primaries | POV/ Zororo Makamba

WATCH: Zanu-PF vote buying caught on camera

WATCH: Chamisa arrives at National Sports Stadium for 38th Independence Day celebration - 2018

WATCH: Mugabe speaks out for the first time, Full video
Most Popular In 7 Days