WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Advocate Nelson Chamisa addresses the crowd gathered outside MDC headquarters Harvest House. The mourners were waiting in the rain to see the funeral procession of Morgan Tsvangirai drive by but that was cancelled. Instead people were encouraged to attend the viewing and celebratory memorial on Monday 19 February at Freedom Square. Opposition party leader from Namibia also passed his condolences and encouraged the MDC to continue Tsvangirai's legacy.

