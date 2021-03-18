Videos / News

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

by Magriza Made Me Cook

Ricky Dzimiri is a young entrepreneur based in the City of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. In this video we get to talk about his banana business, getting over ABS (Abantu Bazothini Syndrome), benefits of selling in Makokoba, the iconic Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Street, the need for people to have bicycles and his love for cow offals.



~Connect with Ricky Dzimiri | Fresh NgeNqola:

https://twitter.com/RickyDirz_​



~Ricky’s Favourite Dish:

» Isitshwala Lezangaphakathi Zenkomo (Sadza/Pap with Cow Offals)



~Let's Connect and get to know each other @MagrizaMadeMeCook

» Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magrizamademecook/

» Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/magrizamademecook/

» Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MagrizaMMC/​



~About Magriza Made Me Cook:

» Magriza is slang for uGogo (Grandmother in isiNdebele) and the name of the show is derived from Prince's inspiration for falling in love with cooking; his grandmother. The goal of MMMC is to document and serve Africa's diverse food culture, one dish at a time. We believe that Africa has got unique meals that ought to be talked about, and most importantly, cooked consistently. We believe in the values of Ubuntu, Respect, Creativity and Minimalism.