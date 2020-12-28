Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Cyclone Chalane update

by yclonic Activities
1 hr ago | Views
Powerful Severe Cyclone Chalane makes Landfall | Satellite View & Update - December 30 , 31 , 2020 - January 1 , 2 , 3 , 4

Featured Videos

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

WATCH: Witness says Ginimbi still alive when pulled out of car

WATCH: Ginimbi Accident Scene

WATCH: Zimbabwe doctors apologise to govt for strikes

WATCH: Ndokurovera imba yako landlord Zim Comedy

WATCH: Mnangagwa dances to Jah Prayzah

WATCH: Malayitsha pleads for mercy after truck overturns

WATCH: Travellers remain stranded at Beitbridge Border post

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

WATCH: MDC factions fighting for turf at a funeral

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

WATCH: Mnangagwa on White Zimbabwean farmers

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

No economic crisis, Zimbabwe at its most stable in more than a decade - Guvamatanga

WATCH: Farmer brags about Zanu-PF cattle, insults anti-Mnangagwa protesters

WATCH: Borrowdale Trauma Center robbery

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

WATCH: Zimbabwe support unity police at training camp
