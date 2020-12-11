Videos / News WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River by Staff Reporter 52 secs ago | Views Zimbabweans coming from South Africa caught on camera smuggling goods across Limpopo River Watch More News WATCH: Woman does the MDC-T kick News WATCH: No one will ever know who you vote for, says Obert Gutu (MDC-T) News LISTEN: Mnangagwa poem News WATCH: ZANU PF legal secretary brags over a armed system Comments Recommended Looking for a plot to rent Looking for a plot to rent Sunninghill 1acre stand with title deeds Sunninghill 1acre stand with title deeds kensington agro farming plots 2acres& 5acres kensington agro farming plots 2acres& 5acres 2 bed cottage for sale 2 bed cottage for sale Bulawayo kensington plots 2acres & 5acres with title deeds Bulawayo kensington plots 2acres & 5acres with title deeds Neat 3 bedroomed house in selbourne brook Neat 3 bedroomed house in selbourne brook 2012 daf truck, 10ton 2012 daf truck, 10ton Extendable triaxle trailer, abnormal loads Extendable triaxle trailer, abnormal loads