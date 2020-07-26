Videos / News WATCH: Borrowdale Trauma Center robbery by Staff Reporter 26 Jul 2020 at 14:14hrs | Views HARARE - CCTV footage shows the moment 14 armed men rob Borrowdale Trauma Center in the capital on Saturday 25 July 2020 Watch More News WATCH: Grace Mugabe on skin bleaching News WATCH: Shona News with Bret MuVet - Kutengesa vote (Ep 19) News WATCH: Mugabe goes to hell News WATCH: Gukurahundi - Sleeping With the Enemy (Ep.1) Carl Joshua Ncube Comments Recommended Am selling a 4 roomed house located at pumula south byo Am selling a 4 roomed house located at pumula south byo 3 roomed house is for sale at magwegwe north 3 roomed house is for sale at magwegwe north Am selling a 200m2 fully serviced stand located at pumula south byo Am selling a 200m2 fully serviced stand located at pumula south byo Cowdry park 2roomed house for sale Cowdry park 2roomed house for sale 5bedroomed house is for sale at khumalo surbubs near ascot shopping center 5bedroomed house is for sale at khumalo surbubs near ascot shopping center 3bedroomed house is for sale at pumula south 3bedroomed house is for sale at pumula south Am selling a 800m2 located at mhlangeni byo Am selling a 800m2 located at mhlangeni byo Get the buyer of your house or stand immediately Get the buyer of your house or stand immediately