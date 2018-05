Videos / News

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

by Acie Lumumba

Whether it was a joke or not, Nelson Chamisa now needs to up his game as an international statesman. The "god-ification" of politicians has caused more harm than good in Zimbabwean politics. As a president in wait we now need substance and solid policy going forward! #TLF